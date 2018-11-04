

Louisville's Churchill Downs hosted the Breeders' Cup for the ninth time. (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)

A Kentucky man was arrested Saturday evening for what police described as a drunken attempt to ride a horse onto the track at Churchill Downs during the Breeders' Cup.

Michael Wells-Rody, 24, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct and taken to a county jail near the track in Louisville, per reports. Kentucky State Police said in an arrest citation that he “was manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages” when he sneaked "into a restricted area he was not authorized to be in” and mounted a horse.

Bold move at the Breeders' Cup: Police say a drunk man jumped onto a horse at Churchill Downs and rode it to the track's entrance. Officers arrested 24-year-old Michael Wells-Rody today. @WDRBNews #BC18 #BreedersCup pic.twitter.com/BFVHvGANfl — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) November 4, 2018

Wells-Rody made it out of the tunnel and got as far as the track entrance before he was stopped. “When asked to leave the horse and the area,” police said in the citation, “the subject became loud and disorderly by causing an alarm to Churchill staff members.”

Renowned for its annual role as the site of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs hosted the Breeders' Cup for the ninth time since the event began in 1984. Accelerate was the big winner this year; the 5-year-old horse triumphed in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic and bolstered his bid for horse of the year honors over Justify, the Triple Crown winner.

Wells-Rody is scheduled to appear Monday for arraignment, per reports.

