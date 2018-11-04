

Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa holds on against Shura Kitata. (Darren Ornitz / Reuters)

Mary Keitany of Kenya resumed her dominance of the women’s division of the New York City Marathon, winning for the fourth time as American Shalane Flanagan, the race’s defending champion, finished third Sunday. On the men’s side, Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa, 28, edged his training partner, Shura Kitata, by two seconds, winning with an unofficial time of 2:05:59.

Keitany, 36, who won the race in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and finished second to Flanagan last year, easily outpaced the field, winning in an unofficial time of 2 hours 22 minutes and 49 seconds that was the second-fastest in NYC Marathon history. Flanagan’s unofficial time was 2:26:21, more than 30 seconds faster than her winning time last year when Keitany was second. Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot placed second this year with an unofficial time of 2:26:01.

Flanagan, the four-time Olympian who became the first American winner of the race in 40 years in 2017, mouthed “I love you” to the crowd in what may be her final marathon at 37. “I just am so appreciative of being here today,” she said on ESPN2. “I felt so much love on the course.”

U.S. Olympians Molly Huddle and Des Linden finished fourth and sixth, putting three American women in the top six for the first time in 40 years.



Mary Keitany (left) and Shalane Flanagan were first and third in the women's division. (Elsa / Getty Images)

Keitany also won the 2017 London Marathon, setting a world record with a time of 2:17:01, and finished fourth in the event in London’s 2012 Olympics. Her dominance in New York, where she has won four times in five years, is second only to that of Grete Waitz, who won eight of nine marathons from 1978-86, the last six in a row.

On the men’s side, Geoffrey Kamworor, the men’s defending champion, was third in an unofficial time of 2:06:26 as Desisa was edging Kitata.

Daniel Romanchuk became the first American to win the men’s wheelchair race, beating three-time winner Marcel Hug of Switzerland by one second in 1:36:21. Romanchuk, 20, also became the youngest male winner in New York history. Manuela Schar of Switzerland repeated in the women’s wheelchair division, pulling away from 17-time Paralympic medalist and five-time New York winner Tatyana McFadden by 21 seconds in 1:50:27.

