Floyd Mayweather is set to return to combat sports, and again, he’ll have an unusual opponent. The undefeated boxer, who came out of retirement to defeat MMA superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing-only match last year, will take on Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

It is unclear for now what the format will be for the fight, which is scheduled to take place on New Year’s Eve at the Tokyo-area Saitama Super Arena. Mayweather flew to Tokyo to appear with Nasukawa on Monday morning for a news conference, at which he said he was eager to bolster his partnership with RIZIN, the Japanese company staging the fight, while growing his brand in that country.

"I want to continue to build my relationship with Money Team Tokyo,” Mayweather said (via MMA Mania). “I want to continue coming over here and bringing other fighters over here so my company can continue to grow and RIZIN can continue to grow. I would love to continue to work with RIZIN because RIZIN is an unbelievable company, and my company, we’ve been making some huge fights happen in the U.S., but we look forward to taking the Mayweather Promotions banner and the TMT banner worldwide. And if it takes working with a great guy like this, there’s no problem.”

“Nobody has defeated my opponent in the past, and I’d like to be the man who makes history,” Nasukawa said. “My punch can change history, and I’ll show that to you, so please stay tuned.”

As is the case with Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), Nasukawa is undefeated at 27-0 in kickboxing, with 21 knockouts. He also has a 4-0 mark with two knockouts in MMA. The major difference between the two, apart from their fighting disciplines, is age: Mayweather is 41 while Nasukawa is just 20.

That has made Nasukawa something of a wunderkind in combat sports, while Mayweather is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. The possibility exists that their fight could be held under MMA rules since Mayweather has posted video of himself training in the Octagon.

There had been speculation that Mayweather — who last fought a conventional boxer in September 2015, when he defeated Andre Berto following his much-hyped matchup with Manny Pacquiao — would take on Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC lightweight champion, who dispatched McGregor last month, has indicated that he would be open to taking on Mayweather, although UFC president Dana White said last week that the veteran boxer would “get smashed” by Nurmagomedov.

The fight against Nasukawa will mark the first time since 2005 that Mayweather has competed outside of Las Vegas. Another aspect of the bout that has yet to be determined is what the weight class will be. Nasukawa has been fighting at 121 pounds, while Mayweather has usually weighed in at around 150.

“As far as the weight class and the rules, we’ll talk about that and we’ll get that situated within the next couple of weeks,” Mayweather said (via Yahoo Sports). “This particular bout is a special bout as far as we’re giving the people something they’ve never seen before.

"The world has never seen Mayweather compete live in Tokyo. Throughout the years, I’ve seen a lot of fans from Japan come to Las Vegas and come to the U.S., but me and my team said, ‘Let’s do something different.’"

