

A more sedate James Carville speaks during Politicon 2018 last month in Los Angeles. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon )

ESPN got a little more than it bargained for when it invited James Carville, the political pundit known as the Ragin' Cajun and an ardent fan of all things LSU, to appear on its “College GameDay” broadcast Saturday morning. Carville’s invitation ended poorly: with him accusing the sports network of being “gutless.”

All that ragin' was prompted by what Carville perceived to be a conference conspiracy against his beloved LSU. There was so much ragin', in fact, that ESPN had to apologize later in the day, hours before LSU hosted — and was shut out by — No. 1 Alabama. Carville was steamed over the fact that linebacker Devin White, who had been ejected for targeting during the second half of an earlier game against Mississippi State, had to sit out the first half of the team’s next game, which came after LSU’s bye and happened to be against 'Bama.

Carville accused SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey of being biased toward the Crimson Tide, pointing out that other SEC defensive players — like Tennessee’s Daniel Bituli, Missouri’s Terez Hall and Texas A&M’s Donovan Wilson — also missed parts of games against Alabama because of targeting fouls.

[Alabama’s thrashing of LSU is an exercise in the art of domination]

“And now the best defensive player in the conference is not going to play in the first half because of officials,” said Carville, a Louisiana native and LSU grad who is a professional in residence at its Manship School of Mass Communication. “He did nothing wrong. Everybody in the world who saw that tape said he went in there with his hands up.”

Did James Carville just expose the deep state of the SEC?!pic.twitter.com/c8EV5DvCY3 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 3, 2018

Carville at the time happened to be wearing a sweatshirt in LSU colors, with the words “Greg Sankey [hearts] Alabama. ‘Bec mon tchu, s’il vous plait.” That translates, roughly, as “kiss my backside,” and so ESPN anchor Chris Cotter later read an apology during Saturday’s Auburn-Texas A&M game.

[Sign up for our weekly Best of Post Sports newsletter for hand-picked features, profiles and columns delivered every Saturday]

“We have an apology to make on behalf of ESPN,” he said. “While appearing as a guest on College GameDay earlier today, James Carville offered his thoughts on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. As we regularly demonstrate here on ESPN, diverse opinions are encouraged. However, these actions were over the top, and we would like to apologize to commissioner Sankey for that.”

Enjoyed @ESPNCFB GameDay this AM defending Devin White’s honor. I’ll be all over today sporting my message to SEC and cheering on the tigers. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/fgU7GB6s5f — James Carville (@JamesCarville) November 3, 2018

Carville spotted the apology while having lunch and tweeted: “Grabbing bite to eat ⁦@philsoysterbar⁩ and I see gutless ESPN cut in their show to bow down to the SEC. Well I got documentary evidence they knew what they were gonna get on air but still can’t help but suck up to power. #GeauxTigers #speaktruthtopower #releasethetexts”

The play that got Devin White ejected for targeting and suspended for the first half of Bama vs LSU pic.twitter.com/aKnhLcD6KR — CFB Gif'er (@CFBgifer) October 21, 2018

As for White’s hit, plenty of folks thought it was a poor call. ESPN’s Tim Tebow called it “ridiculous,” adding that “the NCAA should step in.” He just said it differently than Carville.

Read more from The Post:

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin wants ‘volunteers, not hostages.' Hear that Le’Veon Bell?

Aaron Rodgers did all he could, but Tom Brady won. Did anyone expect anything else?

Floyd Mayweather to take on Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo

Michael Thomas’s cellphone celebration ‘brought a tear’ to Joe Horn’s eye

Beaten up and beaten bad, the Redskins are still 5-3 but face some tough questions

An Air Force falcon mascot ‘improving' after being seriously injured in prank; Army apologizes