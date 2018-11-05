

Michael Thomas made a call, and was called -- for a penalty. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The NFL will likely take a dim view of Michael Thomas’s touchdown celebration Sunday. Joe Horn, however, was quite moved at the sight of it.

As well he might be, considering that Thomas was paying homage to Horn, a former Saints wide receiver. Now the top pass catcher in New Orleans, Thomas punctuated a crucial, 72-yard score late in the fourth quarter of a win over the Rams by pulling up the padding of the goal post and pulling out a cellphone.

Horn had done the very same thing in a 2003 game against the Giants. Thomas even went so far as to track down an old-school flip phone, all the better to accurately recreate the moment.

What’s better, the play by Michael Thomas or his Joe Horn-inspired celly? pic.twitter.com/lp3fWSYa67 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 5, 2018

Side-by-side of Joe Horn and Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) doing the flip phone celebration for the Saints. pic.twitter.com/ZowNKZ1dCl — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) November 5, 2018

“When I saw him bring out that cellphone, it brought a tear to my eye,” Horn told Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “For him to pay homage to me in that way, let me know what kind of man Michael Thomas is."

Thomas, in all likelihood, will soon be the kind of man who gets fined by the NFL after his celebration incurred a 15-yard penalty during the game. ESPN’s Mike Triplett expects the third-year player to be fined at least $13,369, which would continue the homage to Horn in a way, given that the latter was hit with a $30,000 fine for his celebration.

Not amused by Thomas’s antics was Michael Strahan of Fox Sports, who was playing for the Giants when Horn performed his celebration. “I didn’t like it then,” Strahan said after the game, a 45-35 Saints win. “I didn’t like it now.”

Horn sneered at that take, telling Duncan that Strahan “got four touchdowns scored on his a--" by the wide receiver during New Orleans’s 45-7 win over New York in 2003. “That’s why he didn’t like it,” Horn said. “That’s why he’s being negative.”

Thomas’s penalty could have hurt the Saints' chances at winning, but ultimately it didn’t factor into the result. Thomas, though, was arguably the biggest factor in the outcome, setting a team record with 211 yards on 12 catches and helping New Orleans (7-1) deal Los Angeles (8-1) its first loss of the season in a major bid for NFC supremacy.

Given that Thomas’s touchdown came with just under four minutes left in the game, he nearly missed out on a chance to pull a stunt he had set in motion that morning. Thomas did not provide all the details, but he did say that he had phones planted at both end zones.

“I paid a tribute to [Horn], tried to get the crowd going a little bit more, set the tone, have fun out there, giving people a show,” Thomas said (via ESPN). “You gotta have fun. All these guys just catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other, having fun, getting the crowd involved. I felt like I had an opportunity to make it happen, put the game away and make a call.”

“That’s a legend move, right?” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “I don’t even know, where do you get a flip phone this day and age. Is that a Walgreens plug? A Walmart plug? I’m looking forward to where he got that from. Cricket? Boost Mobile?”

Michael Thomas called it the "Obama phone." pic.twitter.com/U7pGixvGRa — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) November 5, 2018

Saints running back Mark Ingram echoed his teammate’s admiring language in saying, “When your man’s done something like that — like, legendary like that — the kickoff team’s gotta go cover, because that was legendary.”

According to The Athletic’s Larry Holder, Thomas said he purchased the flip hone at a “hole-in-the-wall liquor store.” Of the stunt, Saints Coach Sean Payton said, “I wasn’t all fired up about the penalty — we’ll get it figured out and handled. But he had a great game.”

“That’s something that some kids don’t do, to pay homage to an old soul,” Horn told Duncan. “For him to do it on a national stage took a lot of courage. I’m humbled.”

