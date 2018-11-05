

The NFL’s TV ratings have been on something of an upswing this season after a few down years, and that trend continued Sunday night during the highly anticipated matchup between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers and their marquee quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Per Sports Media Watch, the game garnered a 15.6 overnight rating for NBC, the highest-ever overnight rating for a Week 9 NBC “Sunday Night Football” game and the highest for any prime-time NFL game since Week 1 of last season, when the Giants-Cowboys game on NBC drew a 15.8 overnight rating.

The 15.6 overnight rating was a 63 percent improvement over the Week 9 Sunday night game in 2017 (Raiders-Dolphins) and a 33 percent increase from the comparable game in 2016 (Broncos-Raiders).

Unsurprisingly, Sunday night’s game did particularly well in Boston. But perhaps surprisingly, it did better than all but one of the Red Sox' World Series games this year:

I'm told the Patriots-Packers game did a 37.9/59 rating for Packers-Patriots in Boston last night ..... which topped the local Boston rating for four of the five World Series games this year — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 5, 2018

Sunday’s other spotlight game — Rams at Saints — also did well in the late-afternoon time slot for Fox: Sports Business Daily’s Austin Karp says the game drew a 15.2 overnight rating, a 7 percent improvement from the comparable game in 2017 (Chiefs-Cowboys) and up 19 percent from 2016 (Colts-Packers).

For all games Sunday, the NFL’s overnight TV ratings were up 17 percent compared with the same Sunday in 2017, Karp says.

