

Tyson Chandler has had previous NBA stops in Chicago, New Orleans, Charlotte, Dallas and New York. (Matt Slocum/AP)

LeBron James wanted some veteran help, while Luke Walton reportedly was looking for another big man. The Lakers' star and head coach will apparently both get their wish in the form of Tyson Chandler, who reached an agreement on a buyout Sunday from the Suns.

“With respect for Tyson’s accomplished career, today’s move gives him the chance to pursue a new opportunity while allowing our younger players to continue developing,” Phoenix’s head of basketball operations, James Jones, said in a statement while thanking Chandler for his contributions over the past three-plus seasons. “Tyson is a consummate professional and we wish him all the best.”

That new opportunity will reportedly come in Los Angeles, which James all but confirmed on Sunday. “We love the fact that we’re going to get another veteran,” he said of Chandler (via ESPN).

“A guy who plays hard, a guy who’s very smart and another champion to add to the champions that we have in this system here today,” James continued, “and it adds depth in our frontcourt, which we have had trouble with at times.”

Walton apparently agreed with that assessment to judge from a recent report by The Athletic, which claimed that in a discussion Tuesday with team president Magic Johnson, the coach was “highlighting the Lakers’ desperate need for another big man beyond JaVale McGee and requesting roster help on that front.”

The Athletic report also noted that the discussion reportedly took on a contentious tone. According to ESPN on Friday, Johnson “admonished” Walton for the slow start by the Lakers, who were 2-5 at the time.

[In September, Magic Johnson preached patience with the Lakers. In November, it’s win now.]

Heading into a matchup Sunday night with the Raptors, the Lakers were at 4-5 following a win Saturday over the Trail Blazers. James led his squad with 28 points and seven assists and before that game, he distanced himself from any possible front-office turmoil.

“It doesn’t bother me at all because I don’t pay attention to it, I don’t listen to it,” James said (via ESPN). “It actually never even gets to me really, so it’s not a big deal for us.”

The expected addition of Chandler may not be the biggest deal given that he would be a backup to JaVale McGee, but he could prove very useful to the Lakers. In his 18th season, Chandler’s minutes have dwindled to an average of 12.7 on a very young Phoenix squad, but he’d averaged no less than 24.5 in any of his three previous seasons with the Suns with an overall mark of 9.5 rebounds per game while on the team.

McGee, in his first season with the Lakers after winning two titles with the Warriors, has played well, averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and an NBA-leading 3.6 blocks over nine games. But his 27.1 minutes per game are his most since 2011-12 and more than double what he had been averaging in any of his previous four seasons.

“The coaches that I had talked to about JaVale kind of said you got to just watch his minutes because he’s really good for five straight, but you got to just get him some rest type of thing,” Walton said recently. “And he played 36 for us last game and was one of our best players, if not our best player on the court, as far as the way he protected our rim and rebounded the ball. So, he’s been as valuable as anyone on this team so far.”

Chandler can help keep McGee’s minutes under control while he enjoys something of a homecoming. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2001 draft by the Bulls, Chandler came straight out of a high school career spent in Compton, Calif., and he has championship experience, having helped the 2011 Mavericks upset James’s Heat in the NBA Finals.

“I am grateful for my time in Phoenix and want to thank my teammates, my coaches, the front office and the fans for an amazing experience.” Chandler said in a statement. “I wish them the best and I am excited for the next stage in my career.”

