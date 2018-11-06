

Over eight seasons in Dallas, Dez Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When Michael Thomas pulled a cellphone from the goal post after scoring Sunday against the Rams, was he trying to dial up some veteran help? Probably not, but reports Monday indicated the Saints could be looking to supplement Thomas’s talents with some experience at wide receiver.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Dez Bryant is among three receivers set for workouts in New Orleans on Tuesday. Her colleague Ian Rapoport subsequently reported that Brandon Marshall would be among the group, with the third free agent as yet unidentified.

Bryant has been out of work since being released by the Cowboys in April, while Marshall was recently cut loose by the Seahawks. At ages 30 and 34, respectively, they will bring a combined 21 NFL seasons, nine Pro Bowl nods and 156 touchdown grabs to the reported workout.

The Saints, meanwhile, have a young star in the 25-year-old Thomas, who set a franchise record with 211 receiving yards during the 45-35 triumph over the previously undefeated Rams. However, apart from his 12 receptions in that game, New Orleans got just two catches for 23 yards from its other wide receivers, all by rookie Tre’Quan Smith, even as Drew Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns.

Smith’s playing time has grown in the wake of a knee injury that sent veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn to the injured reserve list, but the Saints have gotten little from offseason acquisition Cam Meredith and second-year receiver Austin Carr, who was an undrafted free agent. The team has another dangerous pass-catching threat in running back Alvin Kamara, but it may well be intrigued by the notion that Bryant, in particular, might have something left in the tank.

It likely didn’t help that the Cowboys released Bryant a month into free agency, but he appeared to generate little interest on the market and may have made a major mistake by reportedly turning down a three-year contract offer from the Ravens. The former first-round pick was said to prefer to remain in the NFC East, all the better to torment his ex-team, and the Saints could provide him with an opportunity for revenge; they play the Cowboys on Nov. 29.

If Marshall winds up on the Saints, they would be his seventh NFL team, following stints with the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, Jets and Giants before he lasted six games in Seattle. During that brief span, Marshall caught 11 passes on 23 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown.

