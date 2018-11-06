

Jerry Jones has taken stock of his 3-5 Cowboys and determined that no immediate changes are needed. But Troy Aikman, the team’s Hall of Fame former quarterback, sees the same mistakes repeated year after year and thus offered some tough love: “There has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization,” he said Tuesday.

The one constant since the team’s last Super Bowl run has been the leadership of Jones as the de facto general manager.

“Go through the list, and this team, over a long period of time, has been what it’s been,” Aikman, now a Fox Sports NFL analyst, told 1310 The Ticket in Dallas. “It hasn’t always mattered who the head coach has been. So to me, if you’re asking me, I’d say there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization. You can’t just can’t simply replace head coaches and say, ‘Now it’s going to be better.’ No, it’s been shown that it’s not better. And you have to address how everything is being done.

“And there’s been times where I’ve heard Jerry say, ‘Okay, look, we’re going to do it differently. I’m going to do it differently.’ But it’s the same. Nothing changes. And that, to me, is the bigger issue. . . . Yes, coaching’s important, personnel, all those things are important, but how are you going about evaluating? How are you going about running the organization?”

Jones has acted as the general manager since 1989, with input from Stephen Jones, his son and the team’s executive vice president; Will McClay, the vice president of player personnel; and Jason Garrett, the current head coach. But Jones pulled the trigger on last week’s big move, sending the team’s 2019 first-round draft pick (which looks better and better with every Cowboys loss) to the Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“There was a belief that what they had at the wide receiver position was plenty and that they could use guys in a lot of different ways,” Aikman said. “That didn’t pan out the way that they hoped. They spent a first-round pick in order to bring in Amari Cooper because they acknowledge that they made a mistake. . . . When you make those changes, it’s not seamless. It basically is an admission that, you know, ‘We’re screwed up.’”

After Monday night’s loss to the Titans, Jerry Jones said there would be no changes, not with the season only now at the midway point.

“I don’t think, where he’s at right now, that he wants to go through another regime change. I think he’s very comfortable with Jason,” Aikman said. “I do believe he respects Jason and he’s hoping like crazy that good things will happen here down the stretch so that a change doesn’t have to take place.”

But what Aikman saw Monday night was dismal. “I’ve always believed prime time television, at home, if you’re anything that you believe that you are, you win those games,” Aikman said, “and they didn’t look very good.

"As I was watching that game and then it was apparent that they were going to lose, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I really can’t remember or think of a loss that is this bad, at this point of the year.’ There’s no question it was a terrible loss.”

