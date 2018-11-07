

Judging by his tweets, Dez Bryant has a lot of interest in playing for the New Orleans Saints. But do the Saints have a lot of interest in having Bryant play for them?

The answer reportedly is yes. Bryant, one of several receivers who worked out for the Saints on Tuesday, is in negotiations with the team, according to an NFL.com report, although he left New Orleans without a contract or agreement in place.

The Saints also worked out Brandon Marshall, who most recently played for the Seahawks, and NFL.com reported that one of the receivers was likely to sign with the team. Also working out was Kamar Aiken, who released by the Eagles last month. Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that the team “may or may not sign” one of the receivers, but Bryant this week retweeted several Saints-related comments, like these:

Bryant, 30, has been out of football since being released by the Dallas Cowboys in April. Over eight seasons in Dallas, he caught 531 passes, surpassing 1,000 yards receiving in three consecutive seasons from 2012-2014. He would be an interesting addition to Payton’s mad-scientist offense that has, at times, featured three quarterbacks on the field at the same time. He’d join receivers Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, Austin Carr and Cameron Meredith and would be especially motivated for the Nov. 29 game against the Cowboys in AT&T Stadium.

If it seems the Saints’ offense hardly needs any help, remember that they play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by a home game against the Eagles on Nov. 18 and a Thanksgiving night home game against the Falcons. Cincinnati and Atlanta both rank in the NFL’s top 10 in scoring, while Philadelphia is in the top half of the league in yards per game.

Marshall, 34, was released by Seattle on Oct. 30 after catching 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in two starts. Aiken, 29, had his best season in 2015, when he caught 75 passes for 944 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Ravens.

