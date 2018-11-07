Last year, Columbia College Today profiled NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Class of 2002, who discussed at length how he often has to drop what he’s doing to address the latest news of the day on NFL Network. Those responsibilities include appearing on live shots from the basement office of his home in Rye, N.Y. The article also mentioned in passing that his sons Max and Jude “enjoy playing in his home studio.”

Never, ever doubt the veracity of Columbia College Today.

When my son Jude, home sick from school, walks into my office as we break down the Dez Bryant-to-the-#Saints signing... pic.twitter.com/BpSLHlkRlb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2018

Despite not being 100 percent while home sick from school on Wednesday, young Jude showed admirable motor in forcing his way into the picture during a discussion of Dez Bryant’s deal with the Saints. But he didn’t quite match the swag of last year’s viral child interrupter.

Fellow journalists gave Jude’s intrusion high marks:

I want more Jude! Get some powder on him and put him in the chair. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) November 7, 2018

