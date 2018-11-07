

Surprise! Sam Darnold has a sprained foot. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Bills, as he deals with what Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News described as a “significant” foot sprain.

The news, which was confirmed Wednesday by ESPN’s Rich Cimini, came as a bit of a surprise. Darnold told reporters in a conference call Monday that he merely had suffered “some bumps and bruises” in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, but that otherwise “everything is good.” New York Coach Todd Bowles, meanwhile, said that same day he was unaware that his starting quarterback was injured.

According to both Mehta and Cimini, Darnold was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot at the Jets' team facility on Wednesday and did not practice. Mehta wrote that the team isn’t “overly optimistic” that Darnold will be healthy enough to play in Week 12 against the Patriots (the Jets have a bye in Week 11).

Darnold is coming off the worst game of his rookie season, a four-interception outing in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. He now has an NFL-high 14 interceptions this season, throwing seven of them in the last three games.

Veteran Josh McCown, who has yet to appear in a game this season but performed admirably as the team’s starter in 2017, would start for New York if Darnold is indeed unable to play.

Josh McCown has a good command of the Jets' offense, but he'll be rusty. No snaps in the regular season, only 19 snaps in the preseason, including 16 against the Eagles' scrubs in PS4. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Ian Rapoport’s son barges into NFL Network shot, spices up Dez Bryant news

Bill Belichick was either ripping Aaron Rodgers for his lobs or coaching his players really well. You decide which.

Troy Aikman calls for overhaul of ‘dysfunctional’ Cowboys

NBA players were as impressed as everyone else by Duke’s rout of Kentucky

College basketball is back. Here’s a first crack at the March Madness bracket.

Michigan replaces LSU in College Football Playoff top four as Notre Dame moves up