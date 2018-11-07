

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler, left, during a game last month. (Jim Mone/AP)

Minnesota Timberwolves' guard Tyus Jones was stuck in Los Angeles on Tuesday while the college basketball season began 2,000 miles away in Indianapolis.

His younger brother, Tre, a freshman at Duke, was set to start at point guard against Kentucky Tuesday night, and with the Wolves' schedule, Tyus Jones didn’t have time to hop commercial flights back and forth to catch the game in person.

That meant he’d be forced to watch the game on ESPN, like the rest of the country.

But Minnesota guard Jimmy Butler heard of Jones’s predicament. So he chartered a private flight for the two of them to fly to Indianapolis for the game and then fly back to Los Angeles in time to face the Lakers Wednesday night.

Butler wound up not making the trip. But with his older brother in the arena, Tre Jones scored six points on 2-of-7 shooting, while also notching a game-high seven assists and grabbing four rebounds. He played 30 minutes as the No. 4 Blue Devils dusted No. 2 Kentucky, 118-84.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski first reported the story.

Butler ended up not being able to make the trip. Let Tyus Jones take the plane himself. So Tyus is there for the big night and will be back in plenty of time for the Lakers game tomorrow night. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 7, 2018

“That’s my guy,” Tyus Jones said of Butler during ESPN’s broadcast (via Yahoo! Sports). “Very selfless. He was actually supposed to be here, but something came up. He told me to go anyways.”

“It’s crazy,” he added. “I’m used to having the Duke jersey on. So to see Tre out there with the Duke jersey on, that’s special.”

