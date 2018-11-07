

LaMelo Ball, pictured here at a basketball game in Lithuania, will enroll at SPIRE Academy for the basketball season. (Mindaugas Kavaliauskas for The Washington Post)

LaMelo Ball has not even arrived on campus yet, but his father, LaVar Ball, has already made a proclamation on Twitter:

“The Greatest Show in Highschool (sic) Hoops is Back!”

LaMelo, at 17 the youngest of the three Ball brothers, left Lithuania, where he played professionally for BC Vytautas. He left the Junior Basketball Association, an amateur league started by his father. He is instead returning to high school hoops, set to enroll at SPIRE Academy, a specialized performance training and academic facility of 45 students in Geneva, Ohio.

“I’ve decided to return to highschool and complete my senior year,” Ball wrote on Twitter.

The school’s basketball team, already stocked with top recruits such as Michigan State commit Rocket Watts Jr. and 7-foot-7 Romanian center Robert Bobroczkyi, plays a national schedule, in which packed gymnasiums and scouts galore are par for the course.

But the traveling circus that follows the Ball family, with its reality TV show camera crew, autograph hounds, selfie-seekers, the family’s own shoe brand — and then, of course, there’s LaVar — is relatively new to high school basketball.

I’ve decided to return to highschool and complete my senior year. I thank my dad for the JBA Experience and playing overseas. I’ve been accepted to attend Spire Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio where i look forward to earning my highschool diploma and winning with my new team! pic.twitter.com/FQzta0PiNE — Melo (@MELOD1P) November 6, 2018

“He has a great following,” said Harold Rayford Jr., the coach at national power Tennessee Prep, which plays SPIRE at the Holiday Hoops Invitational on Thanksgiving weekend. “You look on social media and media in general. For us, it beefs up the stakes and it gives our guys a shot at their dreams to play in front of great crowds. It’s great for prep basketball.”

But questions loom about what kind of high school basketball player LaMelo Ball will be. In the 2016-17 high school season at Chino Hills High in California, he averaged 27.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.6 assists. He scored 92 points in one game (his team scored 146), but by the second half, he didn’t run back on defense when the other team had the ball.

In Lithuania, he struggled to a 6.5 points per game average, also averaging 2.4 assists. In the JBA, his stats soared again: 40 points per game in 11 outings, while averaging 13.8 rebounds and 11.0 assists. He even had nearly four steals a game.

“You got to understand that you’re dealing with a guy who in the next year or two could be the number one player in the draft,” SPIRE Coach Jermaine Jackson said. “To me, he’s flat out the top player in the country.”

Recruiting site Rivals.com labels the 6-foot-3, 160-pound teenager a five-star recruit, but Rivals won’t rank him among the class of 2019. None of the top ranking services will forecast where — or whether — he will play college basketball, thanks to his globe-trotting and his father’s unpredictable decisions.

But LaMelo’s last year of high school basketball could be enough for both pro and college scouts to evaluate him against the other elite players. SPIRE faces a host of top prep school teams, including La Lumiere School in Indiana, Prolific Prep of Napa, Calif., and Oak Hill Academy of Mouth of Wilson, Va.

Rayford, from Tennessee Prep, said that kind of schedule is a whole different beast than what Ball faced overseas and in the JBA.

“I’ve prepared for [NBA draft picks] DeAndre Ayton and Josh Jackson. The kind of competition we play prepares us for guys like LaMelo,” he said, “You look at the talent we play against, he’s going to see a different level of toughness. We prepare our guys to go play pro — and we’re talking NBA-pro.”

He’s had coaching buddies take their teams to Europe and Asia over holiday breaks and play exhibition games against top international competition. They’ve told him that the elite prep school tournament circuit features better players than what foreign teams offer.

Jackson, from SPIRE Academy, isn’t buying it.

“He was playing against adults,” Jackson said. “This here doesn’t compare to what he was going up against, and he was putting up high-major numbers. I think he’ll go back to what he was doing at Chino Hills.”

