

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings during their Saturday game in Baton Rouge. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

LSU paid for its resounding loss Saturday to Alabama by falling out of the College Football Playoff top four, as teams continue to jockey to become part of the quartet of semifinalists that will compete for the national championship. In the second round of CFP rankings, which were announced Tuesday evening, Michigan moved into the coveted fourth spot, Notre Dame ascended to third and West Virginia leaped up four spots into the top 10.

As expected, Alabama and Clemson maintained their positions at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, after cruising to easy wins over the weekend. While the Crimson Tide topped LSU, 29-0, the Tigers trounced Louisville, 77-16.

With LSU falling from No. 3 to No. 7, not only did Notre Dame and Michigan move up one spot, but so did No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma. Members of the ESPN panel that helped reveal the updated rankings, including host Rece Davis and analysts Joey Galloway, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack, expressed surprise that LSU did not actually tumble any further.

Appearing on ESPN, CFP selection committee chairman Rob Mullens said his group certainly noted the loss to Alabama but also took into account the fact that the 7-2 Tigers had the most wins over teams now in the top 25. “The committee weighed that heavily,” Mullens said, and “still felt they [the Tigers] were a good team.”

Rob Mullens, chair of the #CFBPlayoff selection committee, caught up with @ESPN_ReceDavis following the announcement of this week's College Football Playoff rankings! 🗣@ESPN @ESPNCFB



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/rmtaYMHXpQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 7, 2018

Washington State held its spot at No. 8, while the Mountaineers parlayed a dramatic, one-point win over Texas into a jump from No. 13 to No. 9. The teams over which West Virginia vaulted were Ohio State, which held at No. 10, Kentucky, which fell from nine to No. 11 and Central Florida, which held at No. 12.

Other major riser included Syracuse (No. 13 from No. 19), N.C. State (No. 14 from No. 21) and Boston College (No. 17 from No. 22). Schools that suffered notable drops included Florida (No. 15 from No. 11), Penn State (No. 20 from No. 14) and Iowa (No. 21 from No. 16).

Michigan State (No. 18), Auburn (No. 24) and Washington (No. 25) entered the top 25 for the first time, while Utah, Texas A&M and Virginia fell out. Here are the complete rankings:

1. Alabama (record: 9-0; movement: holds)

2. Clemson (9-0; holds)

3. Notre Dame (9-0; up from 4)

4. Michigan (8-1; up from 5)

5. Georgia (8-1; up from 6)

6. Oklahoma (8-1; up from 7)

7. LSU (7-2; down from 3)

8. Washington State (8-1; holds)

9. West Virginia (7-1; up from 13)

10. Ohio State (8-1; holds)

11. Kentucky big loss (7-2; down from 9)

12. UCF (8-0; holds)

13. Syracuse (7-2; up from 19)

14. N.C. State (6-2; up from 21)

15. Florida (6-3; down from 11)

16. Mississippi State (6-3; up from 18)

17. Boston College (7-2; up from 22)

18. Michigan State (6-3; new)

19. Texas (6-3; down from 17)

20. Penn State (6-3; down from 14)

21. Iowa (6-3; down from 16)

22. Iowa State (5-3; up from 24)

23. Fresno State (8-1; holds)

24. Auburn (6-3; new)

25. Washington (7-3; new)

Read more from The Post:

College basketball is back. Here’s a first crack at the March Madness bracket.

Sources: Nationals made Bryce Harper ‘aggressive offer’ last month, did not reach agreement

A young rugby player ate a slug on a ‘mate’s’ dare. Now he’s dead.

NFL Week 10 fantasy football player rankings

Japanese fighter mocked by Conor McGregor vows to ‘avenge’ his loss to Floyd Mayweather