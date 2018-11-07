

Duke's Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk as Kentucky's Tyler Herro can only watch. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (Aj Mast/AP)

Only eight NBA teams were in action on Tuesday, giving players on other squads a chance to watch basketball, rather than play it. More than a few of them took advantage of the opportunity to check out the battle between No. 2 Kentucky and No. 4 Duke, and they were left as gobsmacked by the Blue Devils as everyone else was.

[Box score: Duke 118, Kentucky 84]

Boasting a heralded freshman class, even by the sky-high standards set by both Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Kentucky counterpart John Calipari, the Blue Devils wasted no time in laying waste to the Wildcats. They jumped out to a 32-11 lead, were up 59-42 at halftime and eventually marched off with a thoroughly convincing 118-84 triumph.

Even a former North Carolina player, the Grizzlies' Brice Johnson, was compelled to compliment Duke — albeit apologetically. “I’m sorry! But if you are a basketball fan or love the game … this is impressive!” he tweeted, adding, “straight up!!!

Up 30 on the number two team!! pic.twitter.com/niI7HAuojX — Brice Johnson (@bjohnson_23) November 7, 2018

It was impressive, indeed, especially considering that Calipari suffered his worst loss since taking the reins at Kentucky nine seasons and 339 games ago. In fact, according to ESPN, it was the most lopsided defeat suffered by the 59-year-old coach at any of his NCAA and NBA stops, and the Blue Devils accounted for the third-largest scoring margin ever between teams ranked in the AP top five.

Along the way, Marvin Bagley’s one-year-old record for most points, 25, by a Duke freshman in his debut was bettered by both RJ Barrett (33) and Zion Williamson (28). Those two, plus fellow first-year Blue Devils Cam Reddish (22) and Tre Jones (6) outscored Kentucky all by themselves, 89-84.

Williamson, as expected, wowed observers with his imposing size, skills and dunking prowess. “He did not just do that.....” tweeted the Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell after one of the burly sensation’s many highlight-reel plays.

Zion Williamson's hops are crazy, head nearly at the rim... and loud 😳 pic.twitter.com/AA2JYziBgx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 7, 2018

This sequence is absolute 🔥 from Zion. pic.twitter.com/T61RMLxO98 — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2018

Zion's just showing off at this point. 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/YjJt6tmcTm — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 7, 2018

“Jesus Duke looks like a cheat code right now,” tweeted the Heat’s Josh Richardson. “Kentucky may get beat by 50,” the Clippers' Montrezl Harrell opined.

this Duke team is something else — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) November 7, 2018

When he wasn’t admiring Duke’s play, Mitchell, a Louisville product, was taking predictable glee in the Wildcats' humiliation. “It’s always good when Kentucky loses ain’t that right,” he tweeted, adding a crying-with-laughter emoji and the hashtag, “#CardNation.”

Not surprisingly, a pair of prominent former Kentucky players were less thrilled. The Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns was reduced to muttering, “Damn..... I mean... Damn.”

“Put me in coach!!” implored the Nuggets' Jamal Murray, appending Calipari’s Twitter handle.

Rodney Purvis, who is playing for the Heat’s G-League affiliate, had slightly more practical advice for Calipari. “Give the ball to Keldon Johnson, the plays not working,” he tweeted, referring to a freshman guard for the Wildcats who led his squad with 23 points.

Gary Trent Jr., who was himself a star freshman for Duke last season, had to wait until his Trail Blazers defeated the Bucks to offer his take. It arrived in the form of three emoji, which attested to the imposing strength of this season’s Blue Devils.

💪🏽😈🔵 — GARY x TRENT x JR 🌹 (@gtrentjr) November 7, 2018

