Alabama probably isn’t losing this week, and even if it did, does anyone really think a one-loss Tide team will be left out of the playoff? Clemson, meanwhile, travels to a Boston College team that might be missing one of the nation’s top running backs, Notre Dame hosts floundering Florida State and Michigan plays Rutgers. Chaos-hunters might want to sit this one out.

All times Eastern.

Thursday

Time Game TV 7:30 Wake Forest at No. 14 N.C. State ESPN

North Carolina State is out of the running for the ACC Atlantic Division title, but the 6-2 Wolfpack seems to be in good shape to finish with only the second 10-win season in program history starting Thursday night against Wake Forest. After the wheezing Demon Deacons, N.C. State has games remaining against Louisville, North Carolina and East Carolina (combined record: 5-20). Wake Forest will be without quarterback Sam Hartman, who last week against Syracuse topped 275 passing yards and 50 rushing yards for the second time this season (only four other Power Five quarterbacks have done that this season) but also suffered a season-ending leg injury. Redshirt sophomore Jamie Newman could be making his first career start.

Friday

Time Game TV 7 Louisville at No. 13 Syracuse ESPN2 10:15 No. 23 Fresno State at Boise State ESPN2

In a college football season that has produced little in the way of surprise, seeing “No. 13” placed in front of Syracuse’s name certainly is right up there. The Orange basically has spent this entire century playing football that straddled the border between forgettable and regrettable, but now Dino Babers has Syracuse back in the national conversation for the first time since Donovan McNabb. The Orange hosts Louisville, which outscored Syracuse 118-38 and racked up 1,572 yards in the teams' past two meetings (Lamar Jackson will do that). Jackson is gone now, and this one should be wholly different: The Cardinals might very well might be the worst Power Five team in the country, with a punchless offense and an easily solved defense, and seem to be playing out the string until Coach Bobby Petrino is fired. ...

Fresno State and Boise State square off for the third time in less than 12 months; the teams split last season’s meetings, with the Bulldogs winning in the regular season and the Broncos getting revenge in the Mountain West title game a week later. Fresno State is one of the best in the nation at limiting explosive plays, which is one reason why the Bulldogs are a three-point favorite. It’s the first time Boise State has been a home underdog in a conference game since 1999.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Time Game TV Noon No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State Fox Noon Wisconsin at No. 20 Penn State ABC Noon Mississippi at Texas A&M CBS Noon South Carolina at No. 15 Florida ESPN Noon Navy at No. 12 Central Florida ESPN2 Noon Tulsa at Memphis ESPNU Noon Vanderbilt at Missouri SEC Network Noon Illinois at Nebraska Big Ten Network Noon Maryland at Indiana Big Ten Network Noon Kansas at Kansas State MASN2 (in D.C. area) Noon TCU at No. 9 West Virginia Fox Sports 1 Noon Lafayette at Army CBS Sports Network 12:20 North Carolina at Duke WDCA-20 (in D.C. area) 2 Rhode Island at James Madison MASN (in D.C. area) 3:30 No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama CBS 3:30 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma ABC 3:30 Northwestern at No. 21 Iowa Fox 3:30 No. 8 Washington State at Colorado ESPN 3:30 Purdue at Minnesota ESPN2 3:30 Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh ESPNU 3:30 No. 11 Kentucky at Tennessee SEC Network 3:30 No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers Big Ten Network 3:30 Baylor at No. 22 Iowa State Fox Sports 1 3:30 New Mexico at Air Force CBS Sports Network 4 East Carolina at Tulane ESPNews 5:30 Oregon at Utah Pac-12 Network 7 No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia ESPN 7 Miami at Georgia Tech ESPN2 7 South Florida at Cincinnati ESPNU 7 Temple at Houston CBS Sports Network 7:30 Florida State at No. 3 Notre Dame NBC 7:30 No. 19 Texas at Texas Tech Fox 7:30 No. 7 LSU at Arkansas SEC Network 8 No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College ABC 10:30 California at Southern Cal ESPN 10:30 UNLV at San Diego State ESPN2 10:30 Colorado State at Nevada ESPNU

Michigan State trailed only Alabama in rushing defense last season, allowing just 95.3 rushing yards per game, and perhaps would have secured the top spot had it not been for a 48-3 loss to Ohio State, when Buckeyes running backs Mike Weber (162 yards on only nine carries) and J.K. Dobbins (18 carries for 124 yards) both exceeded that mark by a wide margin (as a team, Ohio State finished with 335 rushing yards, the most ever allowed by a Mark Dantonio defense). The Spartans lead the country in rushing defense this season in terms of yards per game (71.7) and rank second in rush-defense efficiency, but here comes Ohio State again, and Weber and Dobbins haven’t gone anywhere. They combined for 254 rushing yards in last weekend’s win over Nebraska, nearly abandoning the run-pass option plays that had proven unsuccessful all season and relying on a more straight-ahead approach. Michigan State, meanwhile, held Maryland to just 26 rushing yards last week, and the Terrapins are (or at least were) one of the stronger rushing teams in the country. ...

With the much-hyped, barely competitive meeting with LSU in the books and the annual Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn looming in a few weeks, Alabama’s sandwich-spot matchup with Mississippi State might have some anticipating a Crimson Tide letdown. Last year, when the Alabama-Mississippi State game occurred in a similar time frame and situation, the Crimson Tide needed a touchdown with 35 seconds left to secure a 31-24 win in Starkvegas. But here’s one reason why that might not happen: In their two losses this season, the Bulldogs have converted on just 25.9 percent of their third-down chances (in victories, that number rises to 54.7 percent). Alabama’s defense is giving up third-down conversions at just a 30 percent clip, which ranks 11th nationally. Here’s another: Thanks mainly to shaky punting-kicking-return play, Mississippi State is a national bottom feeder in terms of both average starting field position (26.5-yard line, ranking 122nd) and opponent’s average starting field position (31.8-yard line, 109th). Alabama ranks 22nd and 12th, respectively. Giving the Crimson Tide’s offense ample opportunities and a short field does not sound like a recipe for success. ...

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will set up shop in Chestnut Hill ahead of Saturday night’s Boston College-Clemson game, which isn’t exactly a place you’d normally find the network’s traveling roadshow in early November. The Eagles haven’t been ranked so highly since 2007 — heck, they went nine straight seasons without being ranked at all before this season — but it’s a pretty blah slate this week and Clemson is Clemson so here we are. BC might have its hands full keeping up with a team that dropped 77 points on Louisville last week if running back AJ Dillon misses the game with an ankle injury that has nagged him all year. Coach Steve Addazio danced around the question of Dillon’s status earlier this week, saying “he was bouncing around, a good smile on his face” but also admitting he’s “dinged up.” Dillon is averaging nearly 130 rushing yards per game and has scored eight times, but Clemson is allowing just 90.4 rushing yards per game and ranks first nationally in terms of rushing-defense S&P+, an opponent-adjusted measure of efficiency.

