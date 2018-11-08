

Police in Pennsylvania cited Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown with reckless driving after he was observed going faster than 100 mph Thursday morning in a suburban area north of Pittsburgh.

WPXI-TV reports Brown was headed southbound in his black Porsche on McKnight Road near the McCandless Crossing shopping center when police observed him speeding. Officers from the Ross Township Police Department were in the area looking for a possible suspect from a bank robbery. KDKA-TV says the posted speed limit on that part of McKnight Road is 45 mph.

KDKA-TV EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pittsburgh #Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown being pulled over and cited for reckless driving for allegedly going 100+ mph in a 45 mph on McKnight Road outside of #Pittsburgh. Details: https://t.co/vZoFsaxmwQ pic.twitter.com/Smf589DYHx — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) November 8, 2018

According to Kelly Sasso of WTAE-TV, the incident took place around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, hours before the Steelers' game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

“We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time,” the Steelers said in a statement to WPXI.

Brown owns a home in Gibsonia, Pa., nearly 20 minutes north of where he was stopped for speeding. McCandless Crossing is about halfway between his home and Heinz Field, where the Steelers-Panthers game will take place.

