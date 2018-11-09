

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been married since 2014. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, announced Thursday that a “miracle baby” had joined their lives. They said that the infant girl was delivered Wednesday via a surrogate mother, and they described that date as one that “will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days.”

“Welcome to the party sweet girl!” Wade, 36, and Union, 46, exclaimed in concurrent Instagram posts. They included lyrics from Bill Withers’s 1978 hit, “Lovely Day."

Union has shared in the past her painful experiences with infertility. In a 2017 memoir (via a People magazine excerpt), the “Being Mary Jane” actress wrote, “I have had eight or nine miscarriages.”

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she continued. Union added that she and Wade “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

Wade has three older children, a 16-year-old daughter and two sons ages 11 and four. A 17-year-old nephew of the Miami Heat star also lives with the family.

“I never wanted kids,” Union, who married Wade in 2014 after several years of dating, told People last year. “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

The actress said in August (via USA Today) that she was nearing “the end of my fertility journey” when she “finally got some answers” about her long-standing issues. Doctors diagnosed her with adenomyosis, a condition that affects the uterine lining and most frequently occurs late in women’s childbearing years.

“Everyone said, ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid — and that’s on you for wanting a career.’ The reality is I actually have adenomyosis,” Union said.

After Union spoke out last year about her miscarriages, Wade said in a tweet to his more than seven million followers, “My wife is one strong individual!!!” In a September video in which he declared this Heat season to be his “one last dance” in the NBA, Wade said to the camera with emotion, “There’s a lot of things you guys don’t know that we’re dealing with, and I have dealt with this summer, to make this decision.”

Now we know of at least one major situation that Wade and Union were dealing with, and as they were overjoyed to share with the world Thursday, it resulted in “the most loveliest of all the lovely days.”

