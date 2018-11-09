Citing the need to keep their players, employees and their families safe, the Los Angeles Rams canceled practice on Friday as twin wildfires raged in nearby Ventura County, Calif. The team’s practice facility is located at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, which is just to the west of one of the fires in the Bell Canyon area. That inferno continued to blaze on Friday, officials said, quadrupling in size to 8,000 acres with zero containment as residents in its path began to evacuate.

[Fast-moving wildfires threaten homes in Southern California, forcing thousands to flee]

The Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Rich Hammond, who covers the team for the Orange County Register, reported that the game is unlikely to be affected by the wildfires or poor air quality because of the distance between the stadium and the infernos.

Smoke from the Woolsey Fire was visible from the team facility as the Rams practiced Thursday afternoon, according to Hammond.

The Rams also had their game-week preparation interrupted by wildfires last season ahead of a December game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They turned a full practice outdoors into an indoor walk-through because of poor air quality. The visiting Eagles won that game, 43-35.

The Rams and the rest of the area already were coping with the mass shooting that left 13 people dead Wednesday night at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which is about four miles from the team’s facility.

“Sometimes, me personally, you get upset about losing a game or whatever,” Coach Sean McVay said Thursday. “And this kind of brings you back down, and you really realize what’s important in life, and sometimes you take some of these things for granted.”

