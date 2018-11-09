

Doctors were testing Dez Bryant's tendon as a "formality," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Just days after signing a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Dez Bryant suffered an apparent injury during practice, which the team fears might be a torn Achilles tendon, according to reports.

The NFL Network reported Friday that Bryant, 30, was running a “routine route” when the injury took place. Longtime NFL reporter Ed Werder tweeted a team source said it was a “freak deal” and did not involve contact with another player.

Doctors were testing the tendon as a "formality,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bryant appeared to reference the matter Friday on Twitter, writing, “this is the ultimate test." He also offered thanks for prayers.

Sources informed tell me Dez Bryant was coming out of a routine route when it happened. This is sickening for a guy who waited so long for the right fit https://t.co/Pb2tKVdBP0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 9, 2018

A #Saints source who witnessed Dez Bryant’s injury while taking part in his second practice with the team described it thusly: “(He) just went down. Freak deal. No contact.’’ — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) November 9, 2018

Testing on Saints’ WR Dez Bryant’s Achilles is considered “a formality”, per source. Doctors believe it is torn. Injury expected to sideline him eight months, putting him on track to potentially be ready for training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2018

Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

The “X” still going up bro!! 🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/dVpFJrE62w — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) November 9, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant in April, shaving about $8.5 million off the team’s salary cap. The nine-year pro went unsigned for months and met with Cleveland and Baltimore before working out for the Saints on Wednesday. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract to join the 10th-ranked passing offense in the league.

The deal came days after New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Rams, one of the NFL’s other top offenses, in a 45-35 shootout.

Quarterback Drew Brees threw for four touchdowns and 346 yards in the game. On the season, he is completing 76 percent of his passes, the best mark in his 18-year career.

“Who wouldn’t want to play with Drew Brees,” Bryant said after his first practice with the team Thursday. “Not taking away from nobody else, but you got a guy like Drew Brees, like I said, you got a guy like Michael Thomas, (Ben) Watson, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram. You got those types of guys.”

With the NFL’s trade deadline already past, New Orleans will be hard-pressed to find another receiver who could match Bryant’s potential production.

Twelve-year pro Brandon Marshall, who remains unsigned, worked out with the Saints on Tuesday. Kamar Aiken, who last played for Philadelphia in October, and Jeremy Maclin, who flirted with retirement after a spending 2017 in Baltimore, could also fill in for Bryant.

