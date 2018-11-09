

Stephen Curry didn't make it through the Warriors’ loss to the Bucks on Thursday night. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

With Draymond Green (toe sprain) and Shaun Livingston (foot soreness) sitting out, the Golden State Warriors already were a little shorthanded on Thursday night for their much-anticipated matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, and things only got worse in the third quarter when Stephen Curry left the game with what’s being described as an adductor strain in his left leg.

Curry appeared to clutch his thigh with 6:50 left in the third after trying to contest a shot by the Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe.

Curry will have an MRI exam on Friday, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. The two-time MVP himself doesn’t seem all that concerned, though the location of the injury is a new one for Curry, who missed 31 games last season because of ankle and knee injuries.

“I’m not nervous. I have nothing to go off of. If this was an ankle, I could tell you four days, 12 days,” Curry told the Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “But I will see tomorrow. . . . I’ve honestly never done this before, so I have nothing to go off of.”

Teammate Kevin Durant also wasn’t all that worried.

“He seemed good to me,” he said. “I have to talk to him [Friday] to see how he’s doing, but hopefully he’s doing well.”

The adductor muscles are located on the inside of the thigh. According to Washington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, adductor strains rarely require surgery and most athletes who suffer the injury start to improve in 10 to 14 days. Severe cases may require a longer recovery time, however.

The Bucks already were in full control when Curry departed; he had scored a season-low 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting to that point. Curry also failed to make a three-pointer, the first time that happened in a game in which he played at least 20 minutes since Feb. 27, 2017. Behind 26 points from Bledsoe and 24 points and nine rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks (9-2) cruised to a 134-111 win, handing the Warriors their second loss of the season.

