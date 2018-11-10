

The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Jimmy Butler, left, to the Philadelphia 76ers. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Philadelphia 76ers may be nearing the end of “The Process.”

The Sixers reportedly have agreed to trade for all-star guard Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric, guard Jerryd Bayless and a 2020 second-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota also will send forward Justin Patton to Philadelphia.

The deal will mark the end of Butler’s rocky tenure with the Timberwolves. Minnesota acquired Butler in June 2017 in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. He averaged 22.2 points per game while helping Minnesota secure a playoff spot last season. But in the offseason, Butler voiced frustration over the status of his contract and turned down a four-year, $110 million extension offer from Minnesota in July. As the preseason neared, Butler demanded a trade and tension mounted between Butler, Coach Tom Thibodeau and management, as well as with teammates. That continued into the season, although Butler’s on-court performance did not seem to suffer, with the four-time all-star averaging 21.3 points in 10 games.

Butler’s expected move to Philadelphia makes the Sixers, already one of the top teams in the East, an increasingly popular pick to reach the conference finals, next to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors. Butler will play alongside center Joel Embiid and ballhandling forward Ben Simmons. The deal is expected to be finalized Monday, with his likely debut on Wednesday against the Magic.

Bos 3/2

Tor 3/2

Phi 7/2

Mil 11/2

Ind 40/1

Wsh 80/1

Mia 100/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) November 10, 2018

Butler is in the fourth year of his five-year, $92-million contract signed with Chicago in 2015. He’s set to make $18.7 million this season and $19.8 million next season.

The team traded two starters in Covington and Saric, and Mike Muscala and former No. 1 overall draft choice Markelle Fultz seem likely candidates to fill the other open spot.

Read more from The Post:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t planning to make a coaching change. Make of that what you will.

Aurora movie theater shooting survivor signs with Arizona Cardinals

John Wall’s feud with Stephen A. Smith over Rosebar is the Wizards’ version of the NBA Finals

She ditched cheerleading to join the football team — and then scored a record-setting touchdown