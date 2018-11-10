

"The decision came down to my health and my family," Joe Mauer wrote of his retirement in a letter posted online. (Jim Mone/AP Photo)

Joe Mauer announced his retirement Friday, writing that he was leaving baseball with a “full and grateful heart” after 15 seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

Mauer detailed his decision in a lengthy letter to fans, which the Twins posted online. The Twins are expected to hold a news conference Monday, according to MLB.com.

Nothing but respect Joe! You were an MVP on and off the field. Good luck with the next chapter. https://t.co/M4QXDqZ5dQ — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) November 9, 2018

“The decision came down to my health and my family,” Mauer wrote in the letter. “The risk of concussion is always there, and I was reminded of that this season … The concussion I experienced [in the 2013] season not only changed my life professionally with a move to first base but changed me personally as well.”

Going through a concussion can be different for everyone, Mauer wrote, but his “personal experience” made him “look beyond baseball at what is best for me as a husband and father.”

“I am soon to be a father of three and I find myself thinking about my future health and its impact on my family more than I had years ago,” he wrote. “People always told me how much things change you become a parent, and they were right.”

Joe Mauer, as expected, calls it a career playing entire career in his hometown for #Twins as @LaVelleNeal reports. Concussions robbed him of a potential landing spot in Cooperstown. Class act. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 9, 2018

Joe Mauer. Great player. Better person. Best of luck in your next chapter — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) November 9, 2018

Mauer — a six-time all-star and Minnesota native who spent his entire professional career with the Twins — thanked the team and its fans for making his career “as special and memorable as it was.”

“Because of you I can leave the game I love with a full and grateful heart,” he wrote.

The 35-year-old Mauer was named American League MVP in 2009, when he was Minnesota’s catcher. He won three batting titles and three Gold Glove awards.

Joe Mauer has decided to retire after 15 seasons.



He is the ONLY catcher in MLB history with 3 batting titles. pic.twitter.com/cT0sRrut6S — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2018

