

A seven-game losing streak helped doom Bobby Petrino. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

A seven-game losing streak helped seal the deal as far as Louisville was concerned and Bobby Petrino has been fired as the school’s football coach, athletic director Vince Tyra announced Sunday.

Petrino’s team fell to 2-8 after a 54-23 drubbing by Syracuse, marking five ACC games in which the Cardinals have lost by at least 18 points. Louisville’s offense hasn’t recovered from the departure of Lamar Jackson and the defense has gives up more than 50 points five times (including three games in a row).

Petrino is 77-35 and has twice coached at the school, but this is the first season in which Louisville has failed to go to a bowl game during his tenure. Overall, he is 119-56 at Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky.

Petrino is due $14.1 million from the university and the Cardinals finish with home games against North Carolina State and Kentucky. As for who might succeed him, Louisville fans seem sweet on Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm.

