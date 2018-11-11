

Vigils, like this one for Sean Adler, were held across Thousand Oaks for the victims of the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Andrew Whitworth, like plenty of people, heard the news about the shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and badly wanted to do something.

The Los Angeles Rams tackle, who lives in the community with his wife and four kids, is donating his game check this week to the victims and families of the shooting, which claimed 12 lives on Thursday. His game check, according to Spotrac, comes to around $60,000.

“As a group, everyone’s affected in a different way. Whether it’s the fear of having your own kids that could be involved in something like that, if it’s the fear of just being in that environment yourself or just living somewhere where something like that’s happened,” Whitworth told Yahoo Sports.

"You always think it's never going to be around you or involve you, but you always see that from people once you experience it. I think we just wanted to find a way to come together and really just wrap our arms around the community that we live in and that we operate and work in."

Heart broken this morning! I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

🙏🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018

Whitworth also led a team drive for a fund to be used for several causes, including for relief from wildfires currently raging in California.

The shootings were on the minds of other teams, too. The Bucks and Clippers wore T-shirts with “Enough” on the front and the names of the victims on the back.

“The entire Clippers organization is heartbroken,” PA announcer says before moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/lWsKvA4OrB — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) November 10, 2018

“Enough” was the theme for Clippers Coach Doc Rivers, too.

“[T]the politicians have it on predial now. They say the same thing and we don’t do anything. I like that we voted. It was a big outcome. I think in two years we have to do it even more. I think that’s important to send messages and get things done. I think that’s the only way we can make change right now, but it’s sad,” he said (via the Los Angeles Times).

“Mental illness is sad, but gun control is sadder. This whole thing about, ‘I guess it wasn’t a terrorist attack’ just infuriates me because if that was your child I bet they’d think it was a terrorist attack. The guns are the terrorists and until we understand that we’re going to keep having terrorist attacks. It’s sad.”

The Los Angeles Kings sent the same “Enough” message.

Jake Muzzin and the LA Kings want to use their platform to make change. #ENOUGHhttps://t.co/uRH0rQoMo3 — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 9, 2018

Read more from The Post:

It’s looking more and more like Le’Veon Bell won’t play this season

NFL Week 10: Wildfires could affect games in Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles

Injury-riddled Redskins and their ailing offense take on the Buccaneers

College football winners and losers: Bedlam, Northwestern and a lot of chalk