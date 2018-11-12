

Todd Gurley had just one word for Rams teammate Jared Goff. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

To the pantheon of memorable NFL audibles, we can now add “Halle Berry” thanks to the Rams. Their usage of it during a game Sunday against the Seahawks got the attention of the Oscar-winning actress, which in turn led to Todd Gurley taking a playful swipe at Jared Goff.

After Goff, 24, called out Berry’s name three times while appearing to change a first-quarter play call, video of the moment quickly circulated online. It didn’t take long to reach Berry herself, which had the “X-Men” star asking the quarterback and his team, “Hold up. What is a ‘Halle Berry’??”

Goff was happy to provide an answer following the Rams' 36-31 defeat of the Seahawks, a win that brought Los Angeles to the doorstep of possibly winning the NFC West before Thanksgiving. “It’s my favorite play ever,” he replied to Berry.

It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018

That line from Goff came after he’d had some time to collect his thoughts. His initial response, when told of Berry’s tweet immediately after the game, was (via ESPN), “Wait, hold on, are you serious? She heard it!”

Goff’s tweet set the stage for Gurley’s jab, with the 24-year-old running back taking the opportunity to call his teammate a “thot.” The slang term has various meanings, most of which are not complimentary toward women, but in this context it was likely that Gurley was mocking Goff for making a different sort of pass attempt.

Thot😂😂😂😂 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) November 12, 2018

Todd Gurley calling Jared Goff a thot for shooting his shot on Halle Berry is my favorite NFL moment of 2018. — Justin Nails (@justinnails) November 12, 2018

Goff declined to say why the audible was named after Berry, all the better to avoid tipping off future opponents. For what it’s worth, the result of the play on Sunday was an eight-yard completion to tight end Tyler Higbee, although he may not have been the primary target.

Per ESPN, Rams Coach Sean McVay said the call was named in Berry’s honor because of her beauty and was a compliment to her. In that sense, Goff’s audible fell into a different category than one used by the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, when he shouted “New York bozo!” at the line of scrimmage during a 2015 playoff game against the Cowboys.

Rodgers said after that game that the audible “didn’t obviously mean anything,” and was simply what’s known as a dummy call, a phrase designed to confuse the defense rather than impart new information to the offense. That didn’t stop more than a few observers at the time from speculating that Rodgers was referring to Chris Christie, then the governor of New Jersey and a particularly high-profile Cowboys fan.

Of course, the most famous audible is undoubtedly “Omaha!” Peyton Manning, who frequently barked the phrase while making his trademark adjustments to defensive alignments, said last year (via CBS Sports) that it was “just an indicator word,” meant to alert his offensive line that time was running out to snap the ball and that “we’d gone to Plan B” for the play.

Whether “Omaha!” meant that or possibly anything else, it did not go unnoticed by the Nebraska city itself. “We certainly appreciate all the love” from Manning, Omaha’s official tourism agency tweeted in 2014.

For Berry’s part, she appeared more confused than grateful for Goff’s shout-out. Gurley, though, was clearly happy for the chance to tweak his quarterback.

