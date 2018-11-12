

Thomas Carrico Jr. fell through the awning that covers the Titans players’ entrance to the Nissan Stadium field. (Mark Zaleski/Associated Press)

A 37-year-old man who fell onto the field as he reached for a free T-shirt at the Tennessee Titans game Sunday is in critical but stable condition in a Nashville hospital.

As T-shirts were thrown to fans in the third quarter of the Titans’ 34-10 victory over the Patriots, Thomas Carrico Jr. lost his balance attempting to retrieve a shirt that had landed on the awning that covers the tunnel leading to the Titans’ locker room at Nissan Stadium. He lost his balance, a witness told the Tennessean, and plunged through the awning, landing on concrete. He was treated at the scene and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Metro Police said.

The Titans confirmed the incident, saying Carrico had fallen “from the lower bowl seating area to the ground,” but offered no further information. An unnamed NFL employee told the Tennessean that he saw the T-shirt land on the awning. “Next thing I saw was a guy falling through the netting,” he said.

