

Because of intense activity, the turf at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca isn't all it should be for Monday night's game between the Rams and Chiefs. (Christian Palma/Associated Press)

Very little about the lead-up to Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs — a matchup of two of the NFL’s three one-loss teams — has gone smoothly. The condition of the turf in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca has been a serious concern, one that’s now been eclipsed by the Rams’ worries about their families and friends as wildfires ravage Southern California.

Heavy rains and frequent events at Mexico City’s famous stadium have contributed to a deteriorated grass-and-synthetic field, prompting the NFL to take steps to ensure that the field is safe for the Monday night game. “We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL quality surface for our game,” Michael Signora, a league spokesman, told the Associated Press. Pro Football Talk’s Peter King reported that worries over the condition of the field are “significant.”

Meanwhile, the logistics of the game became a more intensely personal concern for the Rams when wildfires forced many players, coaches and team personnel to evacuate their homes. The team planned to fly Monday to Colorado Springs, where it will practice all week and acclimatize to the Mexico City altitude, but the fires complicated those plans.

Hey @ProFootballDoc this is the Aztec Stadium today. What are the risk for Rams/Chiefs players to play over there in a week? pic.twitter.com/r6ILWkaG6j — Ulises Harada (@ulisesharada) November 10, 2018

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, who evacuated his Thousand Oaks home, told King, “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I got four kids and a wife who need me right now. Will they be in school? Will they have school? Will our house make it? Should I take them all with me to Colorado? I just don’t know. It’s a little stressful.”

Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Les Snead and Wade Phillips were among those Rams who had to evacuate their homes on Thursday or Friday. It was a very close call for Snead, in particular. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) November 12, 2018

Like the Rams, the Chiefs are 9-1; they have no plans to relocate until Sunday, with Coach Andy Reid telling King, “the elevation’s the elevation.” They’ll return to Kansas City immediately after the game and begin their bye week. The Rams will have to stay another day because, according to King, they couldn’t get back to Los Angeles International Airport before the 12:30 a.m. Pacific time curfew at the customs office.

