

Brandon Marshall is taking his talents to New Orleans. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

The New Orleans Saints have gone to Plan B, reportedly signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a one-year contract.

Last week, the team signed Dez Bryant, only to lose him to a torn Achilles in practice. So, with Bryant’s season over before it began, the Saints went to Marshall, another receiver they’d looked at last week. The Saints were sufficiently impressed, ESPN reports, that they considered signing him before Bryant’s Achilles injury.

Marshall, 34, may get the chance to played in the postseason, something that has eluded him over his 13-year career. The Saints are the seventh team for which he has played and the fourth in two years. He was released by the Seahawks on Oct. 30 and by the Giants in April. Marshall has had six seasons with 100 or more receptions, the most in NFL history, and has caught 970 passes for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns. However, with Seattle, he caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in seven games. With the Giants last year, he caught 18 passes for 154 yards in five games before an ankle injury ended his season.

His role with the Saints may be largely supplemental for the Saints, who have not lost since the season opener and lead the NFL in scoring with a 36.7-point average. He may also take some of the burden from Michael Thomas, who is the only receiver on the team with more than 12 catches. At 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds, he’ll likely see duty on third downs and in the red zone.

Marshall was one of the first athletes to speak out about mental health issues, going public with his own diagnosis of borderline personality disorder in 2011. He has been an effective advocate for mental health awareness, calling it “the civil rights issue of our era.”

