

A year ago, Tom Brady and Dion Lewis were buds on the same team. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Maybe he was thinking ahead. Or maybe he was just tired and ready for his team’s bye week to begin. Whatever the inner workings of Tom Brady’s mind, the New England Patriots quarterback was not about to take the bait Dion Lewis put down after the Titans' upset victory Sunday.

The running back, who was allowed to leave the Patriots as a free agent in the spring, said of the 34-10 beating administered by Tennessee, “Hell yeah it’s personal. That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your a-- kicked.”

Offered the chance to respond during his weekly WEEI radio appearance, Brady was all about the high road.

“It’s an emotional thing. I think people have different emotional feelings,” Brady said Monday morning. “Dion had a great career here. It’s hard to see great players go, and I know it’s not the first time it’s happened; it has happened to a lot of guys. I am sure when they go to different places they want to beat us, absolutely. I can understand that emotion. We’ve had guys come from other teams and they have wanted to beat that team. It’s just part of the sport.

“I give them credit, they beat us,” Brady said of the Titans. “When you win, you can say a lot of things. That is the reality of winning. We’ll just take our lumps and try and learn from them. And come out here and do a lot better job the next six weeks.”

And with that, Brady’s bye week begins. At 7-3, New England remains atop the AFC East, but its chances of winning home-field advantage in the playoffs were diminished by Sunday’s loss. Tennessee is 5-4, with two straight wins, and now trails the idle Houston Texans by a game. A Patriots-Titans rematch somewhere down the line isn’t out of the question and, if it happens, don’t be surprised if that’s when Brady remembers Lewis’s comment.

