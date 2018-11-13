

Nathan Peterman was sacked seven times and attempted 81 passes for the Bills this season. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

It took eight appearances, four starts, three touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and a career passer rating of 32.5, but the Bills have ended their Nathan Peterman experiment. Buffalo announced Monday that it had released the second-year quarterback.

After a rough rookie campaign that featured a memorably disastrous debut, in which Peterman threw five interceptions against the Chargers before being benched at halftime, he showed little to no improvement this season. His interception percentage fell from 10.2 to a still-abysmal 8.6 — with two picks returned for touchdowns — while his touchdown percentage (4.1 to 1.2) and yards per attempt (5.1 to 3.7) fell more sharply.

The final straw for Buffalo was watching Matt Barkley, a veteran quarterback signed less than two weeks ago, get a start Sunday against the Jets and perform far better than Peterman ever did, while leading the team to a resounding road win. The Bills' website called that performance “inspiring” while announcing the release of Peterman, and it noted that while the latter was “remarkably efficient” in preseason action, he “could never carry that level of play into the regular season.”

Nathan Peterman’s passer rating from a clean pocket is 36.4. That’s the worst mark ever through 9 weeks. You get a 39.6 for spiking the ball every play. — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) November 6, 2018

Barkley was added amid injuries to quarterbacks Josh Allen and Derek Anderson, and Peterman’s release could signal that Allen, selected seventh overall in April’s draft, is close to returning from an elbow injury that sidelined him for several weeks. The Bills are heading into their bye week, and Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen would be behind center in Week 12 if he is ready to go.

“Josh is our starter, when healthy, and his development is important for him and for us moving forward,” McDermott said (via ESPN). “Getting experience — you’ve seen a lot of quarterbacks this season play — and it’s important that he gets as many reps as he can get in live game action.”

McDermott also said he was “still confident in Nate,” but those comments came earlier in the day. Apparently a few more hours of reflection changed his mind, and the Bills' website pointed to a numbers game, with Peterman the odd man out from a four-quarterback group.

Peterman, 24, was the Bills' fifth-round draft pick in 2017 out of Pittsburgh. He’ll look to latch on elsewhere in the NFL, ideally a team that will let him develop his skills while not actually asking him to play anytime soon.

