

Will we ever see Le'Veon Bell in a Steelers uniform again? We're likely to find out Tuesday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

After months of waiting to see if and/or when Le’Veon Bell will report to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it all comes down to Tuesday: The running back has until 4 p.m. Eastern to report to the team and sign his franchise-tag tender. If he does so, Bell will be eligible to play the rest of the season and will earn a prorated $6 million of the $14.54 million he was set to receive for a full season under the franchise tag.

If he doesn’t, Bell will not play this season and this story will linger on, with the Steelers having a decision to make. They could slap the franchise tag on him again in 2019, which would call for him to be paid somewhere around $25 million (this is almost certainly not going to happen). They could apply the transition tag, which would pay Bell an as-yet undefined amount while allowing him to negotiate with other teams and give the Steelers the right to match any offer; Pittsburgh would receive only a compensatory draft pick if it doesn’t agree to match. Or they could do nothing and send Bell into free agency in 2019, which is where this saga has seemed pointed all along.

The tea leaves here are all over the place. Even though Bell was spotted in Pittsburgh last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that he is “unlikely” to report by Tuesday afternoon and cited Bell’s own words as part of his reasoning: In January, Bell said he “definitely would consider” sitting out the 2018 season or retiring if the Steelers slapped the franchise tag on him for a second straight season, which they did. Nevertheless, Steelers President Art Rooney II told SiriusXM Radio last week, before Schefter’s report, that “we expect him to come back.”

A player of Bell’s caliber will always be missed, but the Steelers' offense has hummed right along this season without him. Second-year pro James Conner has stepped into Bell’s role in Pittsburgh’s backfield and performed quite well, averaging 85.7 rushing yards per game, 43 receiving yards per game and scoring 11 total touchdowns in nine games. Last year, Bell averaged 86.1 rushing yards per game, 43.1 receiving yards per game and scored 11 total touchdowns in 15 games. If Bell doesn’t sign, the Steelers will save around $14 million on their salary cap, which they could roll over into 2019.

The Steelers' players have Tuesday off, though Coach Mike Tomlin will talk with reporters.

