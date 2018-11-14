

Le’Veon Bell, as expected, did not report to work for the Steelers on Tuesday, ending his season and likely his tenure in Pittsburgh. And now that his absence is close to permanent, Pittsburgh’s players are making the most of it.

On Wednesday, Bell’s teammates removed the nameplate above the star running back’s locker and went through his belongings, divvying them up on a first-come, first-served basis, according to multiple reports.

Linebacker Bud Dupree snagged some Jordan brand cleats. Another player grabbed a mix tape CD labeled “Le’Veon Bell #1,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Steelers players went into Le’Veon Bell’s locker, removing his nameplate and rummaging through items. Bud Dupree says thanks for the Jordan brand cleats. pic.twitter.com/gQaAu9hUPd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 14, 2018

Steelers players removed Le’Veon Bell’s name over his locker and are now plundering it, dividing up his many football shoes and other stuff — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) November 14, 2018

Update: the multiple large boxes, each with dozens of pairs of cleats in them, have been removed.



“You need shoes?” a player said to a reporter.



The locker of practice-squad player now has two whole shelves of shoes with “26” sewed on the back. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 14, 2018

Bell’s rationale is that by sitting out this season and staying healthy, he will be in line for a bigger payday in the offseason, when he is eligible for unrestricted free agency.

That strategy apparently prompted a sizable rift between Steelers players and coaches and Bell, which meant this week’s decision hardly caused a stir in Pittsburgh. Teammates were outspoken earlier in the season about Bell’s decision not to show up, with some unhappy with both his absence and his lack of communication. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday that he texted Bell before the reporting deadline and that the tailback didn’t respond.

[What Le’Veon Bell’s decision to sit out the season means for him and for the Steelers]

“I texted him, saying I hoped he was going to show up and if he decided not to, I wished him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger said via ESPN. “He was a great teammate and football player.”

“To each their own on what they want to walk away from,” Roethlisberger added.

Coach Mike Tomlin told ESPN earlier this month the team needed “volunteers not hostages” while praising replacement running back James Conner.

The second-year pro is averaging 85.7 rushing yards and a touchdown per game. Those numbers put Conner on track to exceed Bell’s output from last season. Now he’ll get the rest of the season to prove himself a worthy starter. And maybe he can add some gear from Bell’s locker.

