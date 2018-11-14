

Troy Aikman is feeling sunnier about Dallas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Let’s climb into the ol’ wayback machine and set it for one week ago. That’s when Troy Aikman, the Dallas Cowboys' Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst, dropped a bombshell by calling for a “complete overhaul” of the “dysfunctional” organization.

Fast forward a week, and now Aikman thinks the 4-5 Cowboys could actually win the NFC East this season. Really. No lie. He said it on the radio and everything.

“I would probably put it on Dallas, in all honesty,” Aikman replied when asked which team he’d put a dollar on to win the division.

“I think that win at Philadelphia certainly positioned them very well,” Aikman said during his weekly KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket radio appearance (via the Dallas Morning News). “Washington was able to win; Tampa Bay had over 500 yards of offense against them and they still win, that’s unheard of. The next week or so will be interesting to see what happens and whether or not Washington is able to extend their lead with Dallas going to Atlanta. I think that’s going to be a really tough ballgame with Atlanta coming off a difficult loss, but they are capable of scoring points.”

Yes, these are the same Cowboys who lost Nov. 5 to the Titans in a performance that triggered Aikman’s brutal assessment. The Redskins, 6-3 after their ugly victory over Tampa Bay, face the Houston Texans on Sunday, then play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Which means that, perhaps, the division is there for the taking after all.

“The Thanksgiving game is huge. If Dallas can keep it within two games going into Thanksgiving and win that game, I think they’re positioned pretty well,” Aikman said. “The fact that they’ve got Philadelphia now at home bodes well for the Cowboys as well. Right now if I had to pick someone, I’d pick Dallas.”

The Redskins defense has been solid most of the season, but it gave up those 501 yards — but just three points — to the Buccaneers. Aikman pointed out that Washington has been decimated by injuries, especially to the offensive line.

“I think the defense for Dallas is going to have to continue to have the type of game like they had the other night,” Aikman said, referring to Sunday’s Eagles game. “But I just think Washington is so beat up. How they’re doing it is pretty remarkable. I think Jay Gruden has done a really good job considering what all they have lost."

Aikman didn’t spare owner Jerry Jones when it came to his criticism last week, and he still differs with Jones on how to handle the future of quarterback Dak Prescott. Unlike Jones, Aikman would bide his time.

“I’m a big Dak Prescott fan, was really happy for him to come out and respond the way he did [against the Eagles],” Aikman said. “If you do invest that money in him, you know what you’re going to get. With Dak, I know he’ll be even more committed to being great and helping the team win a championship. . . . I wouldn’t hesitate to pay him, but [the] longer you can hold off to be certain of evaluations, I don’t see anything wrong with that either.

That, too, could depend on how the rest of the season shakes out. Here’s how the post-Thanksgiving stretch run looks for both the Cowboys and Redskins:

Cowboys: Saints at Dallas on Nov. 29, Eagles at Dallas on Dec. 9, Dallas at Colts on Dec. 16, Buccaneers at Dallas on Dec. 23, Dallas at Giants on Dec. 30.

Redskins: Washington at Eagles on Dec. 3, Giants at Washington on Dec. 9, Washington at Jaguars on Dec. 16, Washington at Titans on Dec. 22 and Eagles at Washington on Dec. 30.

With apologies to Aikman, we’ll note that the Eagles are 4-5, too. Here’s how the rest of the season shapes up for them:

Eagles: Philadelphia at Saints on Sunday, Giants at Philadelphia on Nov. 25, Redskins at Philadelphia on Dec. 3, Philadelphia at Cowboys on Dec. 9, Philadelphia at Rams on Dec. 16, Texans at Philadelphia on Dec. 23 and Philadelphia at Redskins on Dec. 30.

