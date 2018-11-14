A Division III men’s basketball game between Fitchburg State and Nichols on Tuesday night was marred by a sucker punch thrown by a Fitchburg State player late in his team’s 84-75 loss.

With less than three minutes remaining, Nichols’s Nate Tenaglia made a three-pointer from the corner to give the Bison a 76-63 lead. As Tenaglia was watching his shot go through the net, Fitchburg State’s Kewan Platt runs toward him, appears to glance at the referee (who had his back turned to the exchange) and then throws his entire forearm into Tenaglia’s face.

Here’s another look at the entire sequence from the game broadcast:

As you can see from the second video and from the full game broadcast here, the trailing official appeared to witness the punch and whistled Platt for a foul; he left the court, though the broadcast isn’t clear about whether he was ejected or merely was pulled from the game. Tenaglia remained in the game and made the two free throws that immediately followed his three-pointer. Platt, who led the Falcons with 16 points, had been called for a technical foul early in the first half — from the broadcast, he appeared to get in a Nichols player’s face after blocking a shot — and NCAA rules state a player can be ejected for accumulating two technical fouls or one Flagrant 2 foul.

Platt has been indefinitely suspended and barred from Fitchburg State’s campus, the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference announced on its Twitter feed Wednesday afternoon after the video went viral. The conference also rescinded the player of the week award Platt won this week.

The MASCAC and Fitchburg State University take this incident very seriously. We are appalled by the actions of the student-athlete. He has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus. (1 of 3) — MASCAC (@mascacsports) November 14, 2018

In addition, the case is under review by Fitchburg State for consideration of further sanctions. The MASCAC has also vacated his player of the week award. His behavior goes against the MASCAC’s mission which includes good sportsmanship. (2 of 3) — MASCAC (@mascacsports) November 14, 2018

On behalf of the MASCAC and Fitchburg State, we apologize to the Nichols College student-athlete, the team and institution. — MASCAC (@mascacsports) November 14, 2018

Platt’s name does not appear on Fitchburg State’s online roster or the team’s statistics.