

Markelle Fultz is shooting .576 from the free throw line this season and has made just four three-point shots. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It may have just been a coincidence, but the timing could hardly go unnoticed. On the same day that Jimmy Butler arrived in Philadelphia following a trade from Minnesota, 76ers guard Markelle Fultz created renewed panic about his shooting woes.

Fultz’s shooting form has been a source of confusion and concern since before his rookie season, after the Sixers made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He suffered a shoulder injury that was said to have affected his motion, but the much bigger problem has apparently been the effect it’s had on his psyche, and Fultz has yet to show that he can be the third star his team envisioned complementing the immense talents of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Instead, and with Philadelphia getting off to a slow start this season, Butler was brought in to complete the team’s “Big Three,” and his arrival almost certainly means that Fultz, who has started all 15 games this season, will head to the bench. Butler is set to make his 76ers debut Wednesday and did not play in Monday’s game against the Heat in Miami, where Fultz shot one of the more bizarre free throws in NBA history.

Having already exhibited some shaky form at the line earlier in the game, Fultz double-pumped a second-quarter attempt. At a news conference Tuesday to welcome Butler to his squad, 76ers General Manager Elton Brand said of Fultz (via philly.com), “I’ve never seen him shoot a free throw like that.”

This is worse than we have ever seen Fultz's free throw form look. pic.twitter.com/FhCYpNpd5b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 13, 2018

“I mean, the ball slipped out of my hand, so I had to do what I had to do,” Fultz, 20, said after the game (via ESPN), a 124-114 Sixers win in which he scored five points on 2-of-8 shooting, going 1 for 3 at the line. “But I’m not really worried about it. I work on my game. The ball just happened to slip. That’s what happened.”

As for what will happen in terms of Wednesday’s starting lineup, Sixers Coach Brett Brown said Monday that he was in no hurry to reveal it. Brand, though, offered a hint Tuesday, when he said (via ESPN), “When you bring in a four-time all-star like Jimmy Butler, there’s going to be ripple effects on the entire roster.”

Given that Butler, 29, provides a much better version of the player Fultz was expected to be — a wing with good size who could create his own shot and play terrific defense — the latter would seem to have a superfluous role as a starter. It doesn’t help at all that not only is Fultz struggling from the line, but he hasn’t so much as attempted a three-point shot in his past seven games and has made just four of his 13 attempts on the season.

Fultz is no longer working with his shooting coach, Drew Hanlen, according to Liberty Ballers. The 76ers blog cited sources familiar with the situation in reporting Tuesday that the relationship between the pair “deteriorated when a member of Fultz’ camp colorfully confronted Hanlen in person about a lack of expected results.”

Nevertheless, Brand insisted at the news conference that the Butler trade did not reflect any lack of confidence in Fultz. “Not at all. It wasn’t a changed view of Markelle’s future,” he said.

"It was more of a changed view of being able to get a superstar right now and seeing where other teams were,” Brand added of the deal, which sent Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves. “There are some really talented teams [in the Eastern Conference]. . . . It was just a chance to have our team take another leap.”

Calling Fultz a “talented young player,” Brand said, “From what I can tell, a lot of things are mental. . . . He’s going to have some ups and downs. He’s going to have more ups than downs.”

Jimmy Butler on Markelle Fultz: "As long as he’s going hard and working every day, he has my respect ... I know he’s just gonna thrive. He’s going to be successful." Butler says he has mutual friends in LA during the summer who know how hard Fultz works to get better. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 13, 2018

To judge from the exceedingly tough love Butler showed to Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns, another former No. 1 overall pick and a far more accomplished player than Fultz, the veteran swingman may not be the ideal new teammate for someone struggling with his confidence. Brown acknowledged on Monday the difficult task he was set to have in balancing a desire to nurture Fultz’s development with the win-now mandate presented by the Butler trade.

“You’ve got a human side, and a responsibility to the individual,” the coach said, “but mostly you’ve got a responsibility to the team, and somewhere in that pyramid of layers I’ve got to figure it out.”

Asked Tuesday if Philadelphia was still the best place for Fultz to grow, Brand said that “because we love him and we care,” he thought it was. “He’s with us. He’s a part of us. If he goes somewhere else, I don’t know what that looks like,” the GM said of Fultz. “But for him to develop, it may be the best place for him still.”

(H/T The Ringer)

