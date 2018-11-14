

Marco Rubio speaks at Florida Republican campaign event on Nov. 2. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was reminded again Tuesday night that it’s dangerous when he mixes sports with politics.

Rubio was roasted online for a tweet in which he referred to a “3 pt kick,” more commonly known as a field goal, as he accused “democrat lawyers” in his home state of trying to “steal” the senatorial and gubernatorial elections. Forget politics; this was a gaffe too far for football purists, whom Rubio has riled up before.

“Imagine if NFL team was trailing 24-22 but in final seconds hits a 3 pt kick to win,” Rubio wrote at the start of a thread from his personal Twitter account. “Then AFTER game lawyers for losing team get a judge to order rules changed so that last second field goals are only 1 point.

“Well that’s how democrat lawyers plan to steal #Florida election.”

Imagine if NFL team was trailing 24-22 but in final seconds hits a 3 pt kick to win. Then AFTER game lawyers for losing team get a judge to order rules changed so that last second field goals are only 1 point



Well that’s how democrat lawyers plan to steal #Florida election 1/4 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 14, 2018

Rubio’s argument would have sparked a reaction regardless of his chosen metaphor, but the scenario he posited from a hypothetical NFL game invited scores of replies from Twitter users who just couldn’t get past the decidedly awkward “3 pt kick” line.

“I’m just hearing of this tweet about the 3-pt kick,” wrote NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano. “Wait until he learns about the 1-point safety!”

In living rooms across America this weekend, football fans will be cheering for their team to “hit a 3 pt kick” https://t.co/1wznEUp2FO — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 14, 2018

"love to go for the 3 pt kick" pic.twitter.com/DudqITHqcO — nick (@nick_pants) November 14, 2018

"3 pt kick" this is like when Ted Cruz called a hoop a "basketball ring" https://t.co/5TWQ8yZ2Mc — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) November 14, 2018

When Vinatieri hit the 3 pt kick to win the football finals >>>>> https://t.co/Hdkbvmva5L — Fake Tom Brady (@CockyTomBrady) November 14, 2018

If the Chiefs defeat the Rams with a game-winning 3 pt kick in the bottom of the 4th inning, I will be very excited. — Steven St.John (@SSJWHB) November 14, 2018

In fairness, Rubio did use the term “field goals” later in his tweet, and he can hardly be accused of knowing nothing about the sport. Before graduating from the University of Florida, he went to Missouri’s Tarkio College to play football. He is an outspoken fan of the Miami Dolphins and even married a former cheerleader for the team.

Other Twitter users were more interested in taking the football analogy in different directions. In the two most high-profile of Florida’s three statewide races being subject to recounts, early results indicated that Republican candidates were on their way to victory, but those contests have tightened, to the very public consternation of President Trump and others.

Michael Schur, who has produced TV shows such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place,” offered some snarkily pointed responses to Rubio. “Imagine if an NFL team were up 17-14 midway through the third quarter, then claimed the game was over,” Schur said in one post, “and when the other team scored a touchdown the first team started crying and saying they were cheating and said the league was corrupt with no evidence and undermined democracy."

Imagine if an NFL team were up 17-14 midway through the third quarter, then claimed the game was over, and when the other team scored a touchdown the first team started crying and saying they were cheating and said the league was corrupt with no evidence and undermined democracy. https://t.co/ZJJbcLt9TQ — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 14, 2018

Imagine not counting all the points scored because some referees decided they didn't think the players' shoelaces were tied the same way they looked in pictures from earlier games. That's the subjective, non-expert "signature match" standard you're advocating. https://t.co/S7b49byiGj — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 14, 2018

Naturally, plenty of others were happy to take pot shots at Rubio for trying to make his point, or three points, as it were, via the sports world.

Marco Rubio trying to make football analogies. pic.twitter.com/9BdRmFLjSF — Amy Cook (@ajcook77) November 14, 2018

When you’re Marco Rubio and you want to make a sports metaphor but don’t know how to sport. pic.twitter.com/kMWFbabB4K — Marc Lombardi (@marclombardi) November 14, 2018

Oh, it was a most amazing game. The Giants of New York took on the Packers of Green Bay. The Giants triumphed by kicking a pigskin ball through a big "H". A most ripping victory! pic.twitter.com/mRiSELn8AC — BH (@snoopblair) November 14, 2018

Finally, no discussion of Rubio and football would have been complete without noting a notorious incident from his failed presidential campaign. While on the trail in 2015, Rubio went for a surefire photo op by tossing a football pass to a child. Except it didn’t turn out quite as planned.

Since Rubio used a football metaphor, that gives me an excuse to share the GIF of a kid getting plunked in the head by his pass pic.twitter.com/lEJvkhJEc2 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 14, 2018

