

Tensions in the Golden State locker room boiled over on Monday. (Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

The Warriors announced Tuesday that they were suspending Draymond Green for that evening’s home game against the Hawks, citing “conduct detrimental to the team.” The veteran forward began arguing with teammate Kevin Durant during a loss Monday to the Clippers, and the heated exchange reportedly continued into Golden State’s locker room.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Green repeatedly called Durant an expletive after the latter expressed irritation that Green didn’t pass him the ball in the closing seconds of regulation. Instead, Green dribbled the ball upcourt and into traffic, failing to get a shot off as the game went to overtime.

During the Warriors' huddle before the extra session, Green, Durant and other Golden State players could be seen having an animated discussion. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that Green “challenged” Durant about the latter’s “impending free agency,” and that the entire episode was “a simmering issue for the Warriors” on Tuesday.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported that witnesses described the ensuing locker room scene as “one of the most intense of this Warriors era,” although it never got physical. Klay Thompson surprised his teammates, per Haynes, when the usually quiet shooting guard addressed the room with a message about the importance of sticking together.

Since arriving in Golden State as a free agent in 2016, Durant has passed up opportunities to sign long-term contracts and has instead chosen two-year deals with opt-out clauses after the first year. The nine-time all-star, who has earned back-to-back Finals MVP honors in leading the Warriors to consecutive NBA titles, is expected to again exercise the clause this summer and hit the market, although he may well end up staying with the Warriors.

As Anthony Slater of the Athletic pointed out Tuesday, that kind of ongoing contract situation caused stress and uncertainty in Cleveland when LeBron James continued to sign such deals rather than commit long-term to the Cavaliers. Nevertheless, most of the tension Monday, according to Slater, stemmed from Green’s aggressive response to being questioned by teammates about his decision-making with the ball at the end of regulation.

While making himself an indispensable member of the Warriors' dynasty, including another NBA title and a record 73-win season before Durant arrived, Green has also become known for his volatile, occasionally abrasive personality. Under Coach Steve Kerr, Golden State has been more than willing to try to manage that side of Green in exchange for his defensive and passing skills, as well as his overall intensity.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that some members of the Warriors organization were of a belief that Green “went too far” on Monday, while other “are still shrugging this off.” According to Sam Amick of the Athletic, Kerr made the decision to suspend Green for Tuesday’s game.

