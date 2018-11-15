

Alabama Coach Nick Saban leaves the field after blowing out Tennessee last month. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Thanks to the eminently reasonable minds on the U.S. Supreme Court, sports gambling is now allowed in any state that wants to pursue it, and so far New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia and Mississippi have joined Nevada in offering the enterprise in full. More people will be rushing to the windows as college football season gets into full swing, and we’re here to help — hopefully! — with a few things to keep in mind.

For starters, consider that trends should not be considered predictive, especially considering college football’s constant turnover, and anyone who blindly places a bet solely because of them is unlikely to come out ahead. Think of them merely as something to consider as you go about making your picks.

The point spreads you’ll see below were taken Thursday from the consensus lines at VegasInsider.com. Historical point spreads provided by Covers.com. All times Eastern.

The SEC’s rest weekend

It’s mid-November, so it must be time for a bunch of SEC teams to take a late-season break against either Group of 5 FBS teams or opponents from down a level in FCS. SEC teams have been scheduling these November guarantee games for years now, and here’s how they’ve collectively fared against the spread since 2011 (which is as far back as the Covers.com database goes):

2018: 1-1

2017: 6-3

2016: 1-3

2015: 3-6

2014: 3-2

2013: 3-2

2012: 1-3

2011: 3-6.

That’s a 21-26 ATS record over the past seven-plus seasons, so fading SEC teams vs. lower-tier opponents in November would put your winning percentage right around the break-even mark of 55 percent. That’s pretty good. But what if we limit things to the SEC’s November games against teams (FBS or FCS) that would go on to finish the season either with a winning record or appear in a bowl game? Here’s how that would look:

2017: 3-0

2016: 0-2

2015: 2-3

2014: 3-1

2013: 2-1

2012: 0-2

2011: 0-5

SEC teams have gone 10-14 ATS in those games, or just a 41.7 percent winning record.

On Saturday, there are eight games featuring an SEC team vs. a Group of 5 FBS opponents or an FCS foe. Three of them feature opponents who come in with a winning record:

No. 17 Kentucky (-16) vs. Middle Tennessee (7-3), noon

Texas A&M (-17) vs. UAB (9-1), 7 p.m.

South Carolina (no line) vs. Chattanooga (6-4), 7:30 p.m.

Slow going

ESPN Chalk’s Will Harris dropped this little nugget last week and it’s a pretty simple concept: Look for games featuring teams that rank high in time of possession but low in scoring and then consider the under. The theory goes that clock-killing drives combined with an inability to finish them off makes for a somewhat idle scoreboard operator.

As an example, Harris offered up last Saturday’s game between Rice and Louisiana Tech. At kickoff, the Owls ranked 14th nationally in time of possession but 123rd in scoring. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, ranked 45th and 97th in those categories.

Final score: Louisiana Tech 28, Rice 13, easily staying under the total of 53. The Owls had an eight-play, four-minute drive end in a third-quarter punt and followed it with a 12-play, seven-minute drive that resulted in a Marco Rubio three-point kick. The Bulldogs had touchdown drives of 12 and 11 plays that chewed up more than 10 minutes combined. The six turnovers committed in the game also helped keep the score low.

There are a few options to consider this week, with Louisiana Tech again making the list:

— Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi (47 over/under): After last week’s Rice game, the Bulldogs rank 46th in time of possession but just 94th in points per game. The Eagles rank 18th in time of possession and 96th in points per game. Six of the last seven Louisiana Tech games have gone under the total. Southern Mississippi’s offense ranks 124th nationally in points per scoring opportunity — i.e., average points scored on trips inside its opponents' 40-yard line — while its defense ranks 21st.

— Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (53.5): The Eagles rank 27th nationally in time of possession but just 64th in points per game. The Chanticleers rank eighth nationally in time of possession but just 79th in points per game.

— Air Force at Wyoming (42 over/under): The Falcons rank ninth nationally in time of possession but just 54th in points per game. The Cowboys rank 56th nationally in time of possession but a dismal 127th in points per game. They also rank 96th nationally in points per scoring opportunity. Six of Air Force’s 10 games this season have gone under, while the under is 6-3-1 in Wyoming’s games.

Any game involving Charlotte (third nationally in time of possession, 123rd in points per game, 125th in points per scoring opportunity) also could be considered, but this week the 49ers host Florida International in a game with a total of 47.5. The Golden Panthers rank 43rd in time of possession but also a spry 30th in points per game, so watch out.

Weather report

Keep tabs on the forecasts for the following games, which might be played in conditions that could affect the scoring.

Toledo at Kent State, Thursday 6 p.m.: rain/snow mix, changing to all snow (59.6 over/under)

Michigan State at Nebraska, Saturday noon: wind (49,5)

Utah State at Colorado State, Saturday 2 p.m.: snow showers (68)

Kansas at Oklahoma, Saturday 7:30 p.m.: wind (69)

UNLV at Hawaii, Saturday 11 p.m.: wind (69.5)