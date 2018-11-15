We’ve reached the point of dwindling returns with just two full weekends of regular season college football remaining. The SEC championship game has long been set (Alabama vs. Georgia). Clemson will await the ACC Coastal winner in that conference’s title game, and Northwestern has booked its ticket to the Big Ten championship game. The Big 12 and Pac-12 are the only conference races with a full component of mystery remaining, and whoever emerges from those two leagues likely will need some help from teams ranked above them in the College Football Playoff rankings to reach the semifinal. What’s a lover of chaos to do?
All times Eastern.
Thursday
|Time
|Game
|TV
|6
|Toledo at Kent State
|CBS Sports Network
|8
|Tulane at Houston
|ESPN
|9:30
|Florida Atlantic at North Texas
|CBS Sports Network
Things have gone south in a hurry for Houston, which hosts Tulane. With all-everything defensive tackle Ed Oliver set to miss his fourth straight game with a bruised knee and a host of other injuries on his side of the ball, the Cougars' defense has been a wreck, giving up 514 yards to SMU in a loss that knocked them out of the top 25 and then surrendering 312 rushing yards in a loss to Temple last week (running back Ryquell Armstead scored six times). “I’m not trying to be a smart aleck,” Cougars Coach Major Applewhite said this week. “But when you lose a two-time all-American and national award winner, you usually don’t get better.” Compounding the injuries is the fact that Houston’s defense has been on the field more than any other team this season, as the Cougars rank dead last nationally in time of possession (the defense is perhaps a victim of the offense’s success: only Oklahoma and Mississippi have more plays of 20-plus yards). The Green Wave has rebounded from a 2-5 start and can reach six wins for just the second time in six seasons.
Friday
|Time
|Game
|TV
|9
|No. 25 Boise State at New Mexico
|CBS Sports Network
|9
|Memphis at SMU
|ESPN2
Boise State’s chances of competing for the Mountain West title were on life support in the second half of last weekend’s game against Fresno State. But down 17-3 early in the third quarter, quarterback Brett Rypien engineered three touchdown drives over a little more than a quarter’s worth of game time, giving the Broncos a 24-17 win. Boise State still needs to beat New Mexico to have any chance of winning the Mountain West’s Mountain Division, which shouldn’t be all that taxing: The Lobos have lost five straight, four of them by double digits. A victory likely would set up a rather tasty showdown for the division title next weekend between Boise State and Utah State, which hasn’t lost since the opening weekend at Michigan State.
Saturday
|Time
|Game
|TV
|Noon
|No. 10 Ohio State at Maryland
|ABC
|Noon
|Michigan State at Nebraska
|Fox
|Noon
|Arkansas at No. 21 Mississippi State
|ESPN
|Noon
|Idaho at No. 13 Florida
|ESPNU
|Noon
|South Florida at Temple
|ESPNews
|Noon
|The Citadel at No. 1 Alabama
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Middle Tennessee at No. 17 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Noon
|No. 14 Penn State at Rutgers
|Big Ten Network
|Noon
|No. 22 Northwestern at Minnesota
|Big Ten Network
|Noon
|Colgate at Army
|CBS Sports Network
|Noon
|TCU at Baylor
|Fox Sports 1
|Noon
|Villanova at Delaware
|NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area)
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
|NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area)
|12:20
|North Carolina State at Louisville
|WDCA-20 (in D.C. area)
|12:30
|Lafayette at Lehigh
|MASN (in D.C. area)
|1:30
|No. 19 Utah at Colorado
|Pac-12 Network
|2:30
|No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
|NBC
|3:30
|Virginia at Georgia Tech
|NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area)
|3:30
|No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State
|ABC
|3:30
|Missouri at Tennessee
|CBS
|3:30
|Southern Cal at UCLA
|Fox
|3:30
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|ESPN
|3:30
|No. 20 Boston College at Florida State
|ESPN2
|3:30
|Texas Tech at Kansas State
|ESPNU
|3:30
|Wisconsin at Purdue
|Big Ten Network
|3:30
|Iowa at Illinois
|Big Ten Network
|3:30
|Tulsa at Navy
|CBS Sports Network
|4
|Indiana at No. 4 Michigan
|Fox Sports 1
|4
|Massachusetts at No. 5 Georgia
|SEC Network
|4
|Liberty at Auburn
|SEC Network
|4
|Air Force at Wyoming
|ESPNews
|4:30
|Oregon State at No. 18 Washington
|Pac-12 Network
|7
|Duke at No. 2 Clemson
|ESPN
|7
|UAB at Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|7
|Connecticut at East Carolina
|CBS Sports Network
|7:30
|Kansas at No. 6 Oklahoma
|Fox
|7:30
|Rice at No. 7 LSU
|ESPNU
|7:30
|Mississippi at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|7:30
|Chattanooga at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7:30
|Stanford at California
|Pac-12 Network
|8
|No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 12 Central Florida
|ABC
|8
|No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|10:15
|New Mexico State at BYU
|ESPN2
|10:30
|Arizona at No. 8 Washington State
|ESPN
|10:30
|San Diego State at Fresno State
|CBS Sports Network
|10:30
|Arizona State at Oregon
|Pac-12 Network
With most of the SEC on its annual late-season FCSiesta, the Power Five becomes the Power Four in terms of interesting matchups on this Saturday. Northwestern started the season 1-3 and only has improved to 6-4, but this year that’s plenty good enough to win the Big Ten West title, which the Wildcats have clinched with two games to play. Northwestern will try to keep up the momentum at Minnesota, which is one win away from bowl eligibility and held high-flying Purdue to 10 points and 233 yards in a 31-point win last weekend, its first game after Coach P.J. Fleck fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith. ... Pittsburgh, likewise, is only 6-4, but the Panthers can clinch a spot in the ACC title game (and likely dismemberment by Clemson) with a win over Wake Forest in a regionally televised game, available only where the finest ACC products are on offer. The Panthers have been absolutely mauling foes on the ground of late, averaging 410 rushing yards over their three-game winning streak and putting up 492 against Virginia Tech last weekend (they averaged 13.9 yards per play, the most in one game since 2005). The Demon Deacons allow 203.6 rushing yards per game (103rd nationally) and rank 91st in rush-defense efficiency. Yikes. ...
It’s strange enough that Syracuse is playing Notre Dame in the day’s best game and perhaps stranger still that said game will be played at Yankee Stadium. But if you want to truly get weird, let’s look at the path that gets the non-Boeheim Orange into the College Football Playoff, as laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Lorenzo Arguello: Syracuse wins out, beating the Irish and then Boston College to finish 10-2; currently unbeaten Notre Dame also loses its finale to Southern Cal to finish 10-2, with a loss to Syracuse; Alabama and Clemson win out to stay 1-2 in the CFP rankings; Michigan loses both of its remaining regular season games to Indiana and Ohio State, putting the Buckeyes into the Big Ten title game; Ohio State then loses that game to Northwestern; Georgia and LSU both lose their regular season finales; either Washington or someone from the Pac-12 South wins that conference’s championship, denying Washington State; and, finally, Central Florida loses one of its three remaining games. I’m not saying this will happen. I’m saying this must happen. ...
It’ll be curious to see how Central Florida’s chip-shouldered fans will welcome ESPN’s “College GameDay” when the network’s roadshow sets up shop in Orlando ahead of the Knights' game against Cincinnati. Last month, show analyst Kirk Herbstreit said there were other teams “as deserving or more deserving” of a playoff slot than UCF, added “you need to play somebody in order to be rewarded” and then, for good measure, claimed that other Group of Five teams such as Utah State, Appalachian State and Fresno State were more deserving that the Knights. Since then, Utah State has chugged along to 9-1 but Appalachian State and Fresno State have lost. Central Florida, as you may have heard, has not lost a game since December 2016. Depending on how much regard you give Memphis and/or Temple — teams the Knights beat by one and 12 points, respectively — Cincinnati should be the stiffest test they’ve faced since last year’s Peach Bowl against Auburn: The Bearcats have the nation’s fifth-best rushing defense (in terms of S&P+, an opponent-adjusted measure of efficiency) and the 12th-ranked passing defense.
