

Eric Dungey and Syracuse are playing a meaningful game in November. What a world we live in. (Adrian Kraus/Associated Press)

We’ve reached the point of dwindling returns with just two full weekends of regular season college football remaining. The SEC championship game has long been set (Alabama vs. Georgia). Clemson will await the ACC Coastal winner in that conference’s title game, and Northwestern has booked its ticket to the Big Ten championship game. The Big 12 and Pac-12 are the only conference races with a full component of mystery remaining, and whoever emerges from those two leagues likely will need some help from teams ranked above them in the College Football Playoff rankings to reach the semifinal. What’s a lover of chaos to do?

All times Eastern.

Thursday

Time Game TV 6 Toledo at Kent State CBS Sports Network 8 Tulane at Houston ESPN 9:30 Florida Atlantic at North Texas CBS Sports Network

Things have gone south in a hurry for Houston, which hosts Tulane. With all-everything defensive tackle Ed Oliver set to miss his fourth straight game with a bruised knee and a host of other injuries on his side of the ball, the Cougars' defense has been a wreck, giving up 514 yards to SMU in a loss that knocked them out of the top 25 and then surrendering 312 rushing yards in a loss to Temple last week (running back Ryquell Armstead scored six times). “I’m not trying to be a smart aleck,” Cougars Coach Major Applewhite said this week. “But when you lose a two-time all-American and national award winner, you usually don’t get better.” Compounding the injuries is the fact that Houston’s defense has been on the field more than any other team this season, as the Cougars rank dead last nationally in time of possession (the defense is perhaps a victim of the offense’s success: only Oklahoma and Mississippi have more plays of 20-plus yards). The Green Wave has rebounded from a 2-5 start and can reach six wins for just the second time in six seasons.

Friday

Time Game TV 9 No. 25 Boise State at New Mexico CBS Sports Network 9 Memphis at SMU ESPN2

Boise State’s chances of competing for the Mountain West title were on life support in the second half of last weekend’s game against Fresno State. But down 17-3 early in the third quarter, quarterback Brett Rypien engineered three touchdown drives over a little more than a quarter’s worth of game time, giving the Broncos a 24-17 win. Boise State still needs to beat New Mexico to have any chance of winning the Mountain West’s Mountain Division, which shouldn’t be all that taxing: The Lobos have lost five straight, four of them by double digits. A victory likely would set up a rather tasty showdown for the division title next weekend between Boise State and Utah State, which hasn’t lost since the opening weekend at Michigan State.

Saturday

Time Game TV Noon No. 10 Ohio State at Maryland ABC Noon Michigan State at Nebraska Fox Noon Arkansas at No. 21 Mississippi State ESPN Noon Idaho at No. 13 Florida ESPNU Noon South Florida at Temple ESPNews Noon The Citadel at No. 1 Alabama SEC Network Noon Middle Tennessee at No. 17 Kentucky SEC Network Noon No. 14 Penn State at Rutgers Big Ten Network Noon No. 22 Northwestern at Minnesota Big Ten Network Noon Colgate at Army CBS Sports Network Noon TCU at Baylor Fox Sports 1 Noon Villanova at Delaware NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area) Noon Pittsburgh at Wake Forest NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 12:20 North Carolina State at Louisville WDCA-20 (in D.C. area) 12:30 Lafayette at Lehigh MASN (in D.C. area) 1:30 No. 19 Utah at Colorado Pac-12 Network 2:30 No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 Virginia at Georgia Tech NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 3:30 No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State ABC 3:30 Missouri at Tennessee CBS 3:30 Southern Cal at UCLA Fox 3:30 Miami at Virginia Tech ESPN 3:30 No. 20 Boston College at Florida State ESPN2 3:30 Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPNU 3:30 Wisconsin at Purdue Big Ten Network 3:30 Iowa at Illinois Big Ten Network 3:30 Tulsa at Navy CBS Sports Network 4 Indiana at No. 4 Michigan Fox Sports 1 4 Massachusetts at No. 5 Georgia SEC Network 4 Liberty at Auburn SEC Network 4 Air Force at Wyoming ESPNews 4:30 Oregon State at No. 18 Washington Pac-12 Network 7 Duke at No. 2 Clemson ESPN 7 UAB at Texas A&M ESPN2 7 Connecticut at East Carolina CBS Sports Network 7:30 Kansas at No. 6 Oklahoma Fox 7:30 Rice at No. 7 LSU ESPNU 7:30 Mississippi at Vanderbilt SEC Network 7:30 Chattanooga at South Carolina SEC Network 7:30 Stanford at California Pac-12 Network 8 No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 12 Central Florida ABC 8 No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas Longhorn Network 10:15 New Mexico State at BYU ESPN2 10:30 Arizona at No. 8 Washington State ESPN 10:30 San Diego State at Fresno State CBS Sports Network 10:30 Arizona State at Oregon Pac-12 Network

With most of the SEC on its annual late-season FCSiesta, the Power Five becomes the Power Four in terms of interesting matchups on this Saturday. Northwestern started the season 1-3 and only has improved to 6-4, but this year that’s plenty good enough to win the Big Ten West title, which the Wildcats have clinched with two games to play. Northwestern will try to keep up the momentum at Minnesota, which is one win away from bowl eligibility and held high-flying Purdue to 10 points and 233 yards in a 31-point win last weekend, its first game after Coach P.J. Fleck fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith. ... Pittsburgh, likewise, is only 6-4, but the Panthers can clinch a spot in the ACC title game (and likely dismemberment by Clemson) with a win over Wake Forest in a regionally televised game, available only where the finest ACC products are on offer. The Panthers have been absolutely mauling foes on the ground of late, averaging 410 rushing yards over their three-game winning streak and putting up 492 against Virginia Tech last weekend (they averaged 13.9 yards per play, the most in one game since 2005). The Demon Deacons allow 203.6 rushing yards per game (103rd nationally) and rank 91st in rush-defense efficiency. Yikes. ...

It’s strange enough that Syracuse is playing Notre Dame in the day’s best game and perhaps stranger still that said game will be played at Yankee Stadium. But if you want to truly get weird, let’s look at the path that gets the non-Boeheim Orange into the College Football Playoff, as laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Lorenzo Arguello: Syracuse wins out, beating the Irish and then Boston College to finish 10-2; currently unbeaten Notre Dame also loses its finale to Southern Cal to finish 10-2, with a loss to Syracuse; Alabama and Clemson win out to stay 1-2 in the CFP rankings; Michigan loses both of its remaining regular season games to Indiana and Ohio State, putting the Buckeyes into the Big Ten title game; Ohio State then loses that game to Northwestern; Georgia and LSU both lose their regular season finales; either Washington or someone from the Pac-12 South wins that conference’s championship, denying Washington State; and, finally, Central Florida loses one of its three remaining games. I’m not saying this will happen. I’m saying this must happen. ...

It’ll be curious to see how Central Florida’s chip-shouldered fans will welcome ESPN’s “College GameDay” when the network’s roadshow sets up shop in Orlando ahead of the Knights' game against Cincinnati. Last month, show analyst Kirk Herbstreit said there were other teams “as deserving or more deserving” of a playoff slot than UCF, added “you need to play somebody in order to be rewarded” and then, for good measure, claimed that other Group of Five teams such as Utah State, Appalachian State and Fresno State were more deserving that the Knights. Since then, Utah State has chugged along to 9-1 but Appalachian State and Fresno State have lost. Central Florida, as you may have heard, has not lost a game since December 2016. Depending on how much regard you give Memphis and/or Temple — teams the Knights beat by one and 12 points, respectively — Cincinnati should be the stiffest test they’ve faced since last year’s Peach Bowl against Auburn: The Bearcats have the nation’s fifth-best rushing defense (in terms of S&P+, an opponent-adjusted measure of efficiency) and the 12th-ranked passing defense.

