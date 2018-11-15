The intrasquad beef between the Warriors' Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, which manifested itself Monday night during an on-court spat that snowballed into a one-game suspension for the latter, has spiced up the early portion of this NBA season and sparked further speculation about what will happen some seven-plus months from now, when Durant will become a free agent.

But for now, it has been squashed. Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Authentic was able to snap this photo Thursday afternoon in Houston, where Golden State was slated to play the Rockets later that evening.

KD and Draymond walked into shootaround together. pic.twitter.com/qbrR5MNtTf — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 15, 2018

Green spoke with reporters later Thursday, saying he would speak on the matter “one time and one time only."

Draymond Green’s very long statement on the KD situation pic.twitter.com/itXd3a7SMP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 15, 2018

“Kevin and I spoke, we’re moving forward,” Green said. “I think there’s no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I play with that same emotion. Sometimes it gets the best of me and it doesn’t work to my favor. I’m going to live with that because it works in my favor to the good, as my resume speaks and this team’s resume speaks, more so than it doesn’t. So I’m never going to change who I am. I’m going to approach it the same way that I always do. Like I said, we’ll continue to move forward."

According to numerous reports, Durant was upset with Green during Monday night’s overtime loss to the host Clippers because he failed to deliver a pass to him in the final seconds of regulation. Green responded with expletives and, per the Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears, questioned “the two-time Finals MVP’s loyalty with his upcoming free agency.” After the loss, Durant quickly exited Golden State’s locker room and “spent time sitting at the Staples Center loading dock just thinking,” Spears reports.

Green somewhat ominously addressed the future on Thursday as well.

“I’ve read a lot about how: ‘Is this the end of the run? Is it over? Or did I ruin it, or did I force Kevin to leave?' At the end of the day, as I’ve said before, whatever Kevin decides to do, whatever Klay decides to do, whatever who decides to do, we had great years together. I support everybody wholeheartedly 100 percent,” he said.

He also issued something of a challenge to other NBA teams.

“But what you must know is that nobody in this organization, from a player — not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else — is going to beat us. If you’re one of those 29 other teams, you’ve got to beat us,” he said. “We’re not going to beat us. We’re going to do what we do.

"And I’m sorry if that ruins everybody’s stories. I know everybody’s got a job to do. I apologize for ruining y’all’s stories if it did. If this only makes Kevin, myself and the rest of my teammates stronger, that’s what it’s going to do. You think you saw something before, good luck with us now. We’re not going to crumble off of an argument. We’re going to move forward. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

The Warriors-Rockets game tips off at 8 p.m. Eastern and is on TNT, if you want to know how this saga continues.

