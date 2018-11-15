

Tim Green, the former Atlanta Falcons defensive end who became a lawyer, author and TV analyst when his playing career ended, revealed that he has been diagnosed with a “slow-progressing version” of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“While the football field is far away, I find myself in a formidable struggle,” Green wrote on Facebook. “For the past five years I’ve been coping with some neurological problems in my hands. At first the doctors thought the damage I’d done to my elbows in football was the culprit, so they operated to release the nerves, but the issue persisted and my voice began to weaken as well. That’s the only reason I’ve had to stop visiting schools to talk with kids. Finally, I was diagnosed with ALS. That's the bad news.

“Now the good news: Like many conditions, ALS has different forms. While of course I’d rather not have it at all, I am extremely grateful that mine is a slow-progressing version of the disease.”

Green will appear on “60 Minutes” Sunday as he launches a fundraising effort to fight ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that claimed the life of former 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark last summer.

“As always, I will spend the coming days and years counting the blessings I have instead of pining for the things I don’t,” he wrote. “Today I will take a walk. I will work and write and kiss each of my kids as well as my beautiful wife. That’s a great day. As good as it gets…”

Green, who turns 55 next month, was a two-time all-American at Syracuse, where he played from 1982-85. The 17th overall draft pick of the Falcons in 1986, he started 71 games and had 24 career sacks. His playing career ended in 1993 and he went on to earn a law degree. He wrote about football in “The Dark Side of the Game: My Life in the NFL” and children’s books. He also appeared on several TV networks.

Steve Gleason, a 41-year-old former New Orleans Saints safety, was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. Like Green, former NFL player Tim Shaw and others, he is fighting hard.

“One year after my diagnosis, I was using a wheelchair,” he wrote for The Post in 2014. “One year after losing my ability to walk, I lost my ability to speak. Heeding the advice to stay proactive, I had spent the previous summer recording my voice. After recording nearly 5,000 sentences, I was able to use technology to ‘bank’ my voice. As a result, when I use my eyes to type my thoughts to my wife, my son or anyone, the voice they hear is mine. I believe that what ALS takes away, technology can give back. Some day in the not-distant future, everyone will control computers with their eyes or their thoughts. When that day comes, remember that you heard it here first.”

Clark said in March 2017 that he was considering whether there was a link between the head trauma football players suffer and ALS, as there is with chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

“I’ve been asked if playing football caused this,” Clark wrote. “I don’t know for sure. But I certainly suspect it did. And I encourage the NFLPA [players association] and the NFL to continue working together in their efforts to make the game of football safer, especially as it relates to head trauma.”

