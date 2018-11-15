

Mexico's Azteca Stadium is seen from above in Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The NFL has moved the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

Neal Shukla, like so many Kansas City Chiefs fans, had it all planned out. He’d arranged to take time off from his busy pediatric oncology practice at Memorial Sloan-Kettering in New York City. He’d convinced his girlfriend and a friend to join him for a weekend in Mexico City and an NFL game. The plans were set. All systems were go.

And then the NFL called a last-moment audible and moved the game because the field at Estadio Azteca is in horrendous shape. So instead of having the fun of bragging to friends that he was jetting off to watch his beloved Chiefs, he was stuck.

“It was heart-wrenching,” he told The Post in a phone interview. “It sounded like the perfect scenario: seeing the Chiefs in a cool city.”

Like many fans, his plans to attend the game came together fast and at the last minute, with reasonably priced airfare, tickets and lodging purchased Sunday. “The hard part was convincing my friends who aren’t crazy Chiefs fans to go” watch 9-1 Chiefs face the 9-1 Rams.

“I was actually kind of bragging to [a friend] and to my brother-in-law and then I started getting text messages with pictures of the field. It was kind of funny.”

Those text messages bore bad news. The NFL had decided to move the Monday night game to Los Angeles, a decision that came days after it was apparent that the field was in rough shape from soccer games, concerts and rain and presented a safety issue for players. The NFL requires the home team to have the stadium available for a switch, which means Arrowhead Stadium was not an option. “We have worked extensively with our partners at Estadio Azteca for months in preparation for this game,” Mark Waller, the NFL’s executive vice president who oversees international play, said in a statement. “Until very recently, we had no major concerns.

"But the combination of a difficult rainy season and a heavy multi-event calendar of events at the stadium have resulted in significant damage to the field that presents unnecessary risks to player safety and makes it unsuitable to host an NFL game. As a result, we have determined that moving the game is the right decision, and one that we needed to announce now in order to allow our teams and fans to make alternate arrangements.”

That’s not easy. “A lot of people talk about the players and their safety and the injuries and stuff like that, but they don’t think about the fans who are making that type of financial commitment to attend the games,” Darren Smith, a Chiefs fan who is making the trip to L.A., told Kansas City’s Fox affiliate.

The women traveling in his party have other ideas. “Right now they still want to go to Mexico City,” he said.

Shukla, at the moment, remains headed for Mexico, where he hopes to explore the city and find a bar in which to hang out with other “fun, disgruntled” Chiefs fans as they watch the game on TV. He may look into whether he can change the airline tickets because United and American plan to waive the fees for fans who need to reroute their trips. And fans of both teams are waiting to see if they will be compensated in some way. As the Kansas City Star’s Sam Mellinger points out, tickets carry a “subject to change” disclaimer. He suggested offering fans “a seat at a game next year, with parking. Give them a pass to the team’s official tailgate, and a ticket good for something to eat or drink once they get inside.”

Until then Shukla, like other Chiefs fans, is dismayed that it took the NFL so long to make the switch and he’s hoping that maybe the NFL makes a gesture “to get me to a Chiefs game” somehow next year.

“If it was [because of] weather or unfortunate things happen, that’s just life,” he said,” and that’s totally fine. This just seems like someone should have been down there to make sure the field was okay long before this week."

Read more from The Post:

A stellar Packers-Seahawks matchup can’t disguise the fact that there are problems with “Thursday Night Football”

A Fitchburg State basketball player was suspended indefinitely after a brutal sucker punch

As California copes with devastating wildfires, high school teams try to play on

Medal of Freedom honoree Alan Page will put aside his feelings about Trump

What Le’Veon Bell’s decision to sit out the season means for him and for the Steelers