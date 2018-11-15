

Obviously I’m not going to change, I’m not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle,’ and run down the line and slide to first base," Manny Machado said in October. (Harry How/Getty Images)

With Didi Gregorius on the shelf for much if not most of the 2019 season after Tommy John surgery, the Yankees have a temporary need at shortstop, and they’re the kind of team that might go ahead and fill that hole with the most coveted infielder on the free agent market.

Of course, the Bronx Bombers tend to make a habit of pursuing the most coveted anything on the market, regardless of actual need, and after coming in under the MLB luxury tax threshold for the first time in the levy’s 15-year history, they have some room in their hefty operating budget. So going after Manny Machado is a no-brainer for New York, right?

Well, maybe. You see, there is the pesky matter of Machado making it clear that he’s just not the type of player to hustle when he doesn’t feel like it, remarks that aren’t sitting particularly well with Hal Steinbrenner.

“Certainly, those comments are troubling,” the Yankees' owner said Wednesday (via the AP), while in Atlanta for league meetings.

Still just 26, Machado has made himself a lot of money by being extremely productive over the past few seasons while more than holding his own at both third base and shortstop. However, he may have cost himself a suitor or two over the course of a rocky postseason for the Dodgers, during which he caused negative headlines with plays that many found either lazy or dirty.

After declining to run hard to first base on a groundball during the NLCS against the Brewers, Machado said, “Obviously I’m not going to change, I’m not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle,’ and run down the line and slide to first base."

“That’s just not my personality, that’s not my cup of tea, that’s not who I am,” he added.

The longtime Orioles star went on to acknowledge that he should have “run on that pitch,” saying, “I didn’t, and I gotta pay the consequences for it. It does look bad. It looks terrible.” But he asserted that he was simply staying true to his nature, saying, “I’m not hurt, there’s no excuse. But I’ve been the same player. ... I’ve been doing this for [seven] years, I’m in The Show for [seven] years, I’ve done the same thing for [seven] years, I’ve been the same player.”

Machado would subsequently turn a long flyball that bounced off the wall in Game 3 of the World Series into a single, after he jogged out of the batter’s box under the apparent impression that he’d hit a home run against the eventual champion Red Sox. He was also fined during the playoffs for kicking Milwaukee first baseman Jesus Aguilar on a groundout, spiked Boston first baseman Steve Pearce and was criticized for some questionable slides into second base.

The borderline or outright dirty plays, as some saw them, did not appear to be the issue, though, for Steinbrenner. He said Wednesday that he would leave it up to General Manager Brian Cashman to decide if the “Johnny Hustle” comments disqualified Machado from consideration, but added, “If we’re interested in any player, we sit down with them face-to-face with their agent and ask them, ‘Where did this come from? What context was around the entire interview? What point were you trying to make? How do you justify it?’

“Because that ain’t going to sell where we play baseball.”

One area in which Machado can’t help the Yankees is starting pitching, which Steinbrenner identified as an offseason priority. But not surprisingly, he was interested in any path that might lead his squad past the hated Red Sox, who he admitted pained him to watch win it all.

“Look, our goal is to win the world championship, so it’s going to hurt me no matter who it is,” he said. “But clearly, having our biggest rival do it hurts more. Absolutely.”

Read more from The Post:

Tim Tebow to host LeBron James-produced TV competition series

Mets’ Jacob deGrom denies Max Scherzer a third straight Cy Young; Rays’ Blake Snell wins in AL

Orioles reportedly choose Astros executive Mike Elias as new general manager

Division III basketball player suspended indefinitely after brutal sucker punch

‘What happened, happened’: Warriors’ Kevin Durant addresses his heated exchange with Draymond Green