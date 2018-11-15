

Despite being a fixture since 2006, “Thursday Night Football” remains an imperfect product.

It’s loathed by players, who need a week to recover from a game that players say leaves them feeling as if they’ve been in a car wreck. Instead, they have to move from Sunday’s game to preparing for Thursday night. It is so detested that Richard Sherman called it a “poopfest” two years ago.

The latest example comes Thursday night, when the Green Bay Packers, who played in a 4:25 p.m. Eastern game Sunday in Green Bay, fly to Seattle to play the Seahawks. And the Chicago Bears aren’t going to be happy, either. They play the Lions at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day — four days after their game against the Minnesota Vikings got flexed into “Sunday Night Football.”

For the Packers, the game is a must-win with their record at 4-4-1 and the Bears at 6-3 and the Vikings at 5-3-1 in the NFC North.

“It’s tough for the older guys like myself,” Aaron Rodgers told reporters earlier this week. “Tuesday [in a normal week] is a great rehab day and a personal day to get your body back and [with a Thursday game] we’re in here most of the day [doing] walk-throughs and meetings and stuff. That’s the way the NFL has done it. They enjoy the Thursday games. Maybe something to talk about when the next CBA comes up.”

By that he means it’s time for players to flex their muscles when it’s time to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with owners. Until then, players and coaches make the best of the schedule and the travel required. At least the Packers played a home game Sunday.

“We’ve had some tough ones this year,” Rodgers said. “West Coast to East Coast. Like I said the other day, we’ve had some years where we don’t go west of Minneapolis. Being a Midwest team, we have kind of the advantage I think in travel, going east and then just having one time zone, and going west, it’s obviously a lot easier to play on your body clocks. When you have a wake up call for 8 a.m., it feels like at 10 a.m. so you’re kind of getting a little sleep in. As John Kuhn used to say, you’re gaining an hour or two at times — his wisdom. But no, I think that’s the way the schedule goes sometimes. Some years it’s set up pretty good for us and some years they’re making us go a lot.”

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll, whose team is 4-5 and needs a win after losing to the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday, admitted that “it’s a challenge,” albeit one that is spread equally among teams. At least the flight from L.A. was a short one for them.

“It’s a physical challenge for the guys. Emotionally, our guys handled it great, I think better than maybe we have in other years and the whole conversation has been about the game and all that kind of stuff,” he told reporters Wednesday. “It hasn’t been anything about the fact that there’s a physical challenge to it. Our guys are not tuned into that end of it. But it is taxing. The other side of it is — there’s always a good side to it — we get a break on the weekend. We’ll take full advantage of that.”

The “mini-bye” afterward is nice, but Sherman summed up players' feelings in 2016 on the Players' Tribune.

Playing four days after a Sunday game, “your body,” he wrote, “isn’t ready. You’re still sore from Sunday’s game. You’re going to go out there and compete and give everything you have, because that’s what you do. But your body just won’t have as much to give as it would have had on a full week’s rest.”

That translates into games that may not be competitive. “We’ve seen blowouts, sloppy play and games that have been almost unwatchable — and it’s not the players’ faults. Their bodies just aren’t ready to play. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the Cowboys-Vikings game a couple of weeks ago was the best ‘TNF’ game we’ve seen this season. You know why? Because they both played on Thanksgiving the week before, so they each had a full week off.”

