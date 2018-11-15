

Todd Gurley and the Rams could give the Seahawks and the rest of the NFC West the stiff-arm after Week 11. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

We usually don’t start talking NFL playoff scenarios for a few more weeks, but here we are in Week 11 and there’s a chance for one team to clinch a division title at an absurdly early date: The Rams will win the NFC West with a win over the Chiefs on Monday night combined with a Seahawks loss to the Packers on Thursday night.

According to NFL.com’s Marc Sessler, Los Angeles (9-1) would become just the second NFL team since the league went to a 16-game schedule in 1978 to clinch a division title after Week 11. The first was the 1985 Chicago Bears, who started the season 12-0. Wonder whatever happened to that crew.

To put it another way, no team since 1978 has ever clinched a playoff berth or division title with six weeks left to play (there were no byes in 1985, so the Bears only had five games remaining after their division-clinching win over the Cowboys in Week 11).

There’s not much else to report on the playoff-scenario front. As noted by NFL Playoff Scenarios on Reddit — an essential read this time of year — the Broncos can be eliminated from AFC West title contention with a loss to the Chargers, or a tie and a Chiefs-Rams tie, or a Chiefs win. But Denver still will be alive for a wild-card spot no matter what happens this weekend. The same goes for every other NFL team. Yes, even the Raiders.

Back to Thursday night’s Packers-Seahawks game for a moment: As Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith notes, the loser here is going to find itself in a very bad spot in terms of the postseason. A loss would put the Packers at 4-5-1, well behind the Bears (6-3) and Vikings (5-3-1) in the NFC North (and even further behind one of those teams after they play each other on Sunday night). The Seahawks, meanwhile, would fall to 4-6 with a loss. Not only would it put them on the brink of elimination in the NFC West, but it also would put them well behind 6-3 Carolina and 5-3-1 Minnesota in the wild-card chase, along with a number of other teams.

Read more from The Post:

‘I find myself in a formidable struggle’: Former NFL player Tim Green says he has ALS

A Capitals fan traveled to Antarctica to remind the penguins who won the Stanley Cup

College football betting Week 12: Face SEC teams during their annual November siestas?

‘It sounded like the perfect scenario’: So much for a Chiefs fan’s plans to see the team in Mexico

A stellar Packers-Seahawks matchup can’t disguise the fact that there are problems with “Thursday Night Football”

A Fitchburg State basketball player was suspended indefinitely after a brutal sucker punch

As California copes with devastating wildfires, high school teams try to play on

Medal of Freedom honoree Alan Page will put aside his feelings about Trump

What Le’Veon Bell’s decision to sit out the season means for him and for the Steelers