

Tim Tebow is slated to start next spring for the Mets' Class AAA affiliate in Syracuse. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

Tim Tebow is teaming up with LeBron James, but no, the former Heisman Trophy winner isn’t trying his hand at basketball now. Tebow is set to host “Million Dollar Mile,” a TV competition series co-created by James’s production company, SpringHill Entertainment.

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me,” Tebow recently told Variety. “ ’Million Dollar Mile’ is a show that does just that — it motivates, thrills and is aspirational, and I’m excited to be hosting this show.”

This constitutes another offseason job for Tebow, 31, who already serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. A former national championship-winning quarterback for the Florida Gators, Tebow’s NFL career did not last long and he switched sports in 2016, signing with the Mets, whose Class AAA affiliate is expected to include the outfielder on its roster next spring.

From the sound of it, “Million Dollar Mile” aims to be a sort of mix of “American Ninja Warrior” and “American Gladiators.” CBS, which will air the 10-episode series, said in an August news release that it involves “shutting down the streets of a major city” and setting up a course with competitors at one end and $1 million at the other.

“Standing in their way? The most challenging course ever designed and a group of elite athletes with one mission: stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs,” the network claimed.

[Tebow on Mets’ Opening Day roster would be a ‘clown’ move, says Mike Francesa]

Executive producers of “Big Brother” also are involved with the show, which SpringHill Entertainment described as “the ultimate battle of endurance, strength and speed.” James’s company has produced sports-oriented programming such as Showtime’s “Shut Up and Dribble,” HBO’s “Student-Athlete” and Starz’s “Warriors of Liberty City” — with “Space Jam 2” apparently in the works — as well as game shows such as NBC’s “The Wall” and Facebook’s “Do or Dare.”

“LeBron pushes the limits of what’s possible on and off the court. He sets the bar very high, and we want to bring that spirit to this show,” said Rich Meehan, a “Big Brother” producer.

The series also will feature ESPN reporter Maria Taylor and Los Angeles Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt “Money” Smith. The debut date has yet to be announced.

So excited about this!!! Let’s go 💨💨💨💨💨 https://t.co/xmPmsJWOZL — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 12, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Mets’ Jacob deGrom denies Max Scherzer a third straight Cy Young; Rays’ Blake Snell wins in AL

Orioles reportedly choose Astros executive Mike Elias as new general manager

Division III basketball player suspended indefinitely after brutal sucker punch

‘What happened, happened’: Warriors’ Kevin Durant addresses his heated exchange with Draymond Green