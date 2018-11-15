

Conor McGregor is escorted from the cage area after fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (John Locher)

Three weeks after the Nevada Athletic Commission voted to extend the suspensions of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, as it continued to investigate the brawl that broke out after their main event match last month at UFC 229, the agency did the same Wednesday for three other figures involved in the melee.

Dillon Danis, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov will have their suspensions extended until a hearing later this year or in early 2019. Danis, a training partner of McGregor who was working in his corner for the lightweight title bout, was the target of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ire when the latter leaped out of the octagon after defeating the Irishman, an act that sparked the brawl.

Amid the commotion at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, a cousin of the undefeated Russian champion and a Bellator fighter, climbed up the fencing of the octagon and briefly tussled with McGregor. Tukhugov, a UFC fighter and fellow Russian who was working in Nurmagomedov’s corner, entered the cage and attacked McGregor.

Tukhugov subsequently posted to social media a video in which he crowed about making McGregor pay for the insults the latter had hurled at Nurmagomedov during the run-up to the fight. “I slapped him as promised,” Tukhugov said, adding. “I promised to make him answer for his words, and I did.”

UFC President Dana White had vowed to fire anyone in his company who took part in the attack on McGregor, but thus far he has not done so, possibly because he may be waiting for the NAC to announce its findings. However, Tukhugov was removed from a UFC Fight Night card later in October in which he was set to face a teammate of McGregor’s, Artem Lobov.

Danis issued a statement last month denying a media report that he had incited Nurmagomedov during the fight by calling him a “f---ing Muslim rat.” Saying that “Khabib fans are attempting to smear me in an effort to justify his actions,” Danis added, “I have never and would never denigrate anyone’s religion. I look forward to the results of the Nevada Gaming Commission investigation which will reject this [B.S.] claim and put the blame where it belongs.”

Nevada Chief Deputy Attorney General Caroline Bateman said Wednesday (via MMA Junkie) that video evidence showed Danis helped provoke the incident as he “repeatedly motioned to Khabib Nurmagomedov with his arm to come over towards him “as soon as the fight ended. Abubakar Nurmagomedov was said to have “scaled the cage . . . and exchanged punches with McGregor while straddling the cage,” and Bateman claimed that Tukhugov “unlawfully entered the cage by climbing over the fence . . . and punched McGregor one or more times before he was restrained by commission officials.”

The cases of McGregor and Nurmagomedov are set to be heard at an NAC meeting on Dec. 10, but it is unclear whether the three other men will also be on the docket. Two other members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage allegedly involved in the fracas, Esedulla Emiragaev and Rizvan Magomedov, were scratched from Wednesday’s agenda; the NAC said it was still gathering evidence on them.

