

Lock your doors, Hassan Whiteside. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

Here’s a Friday hypothetical for you: Let’s say you purchase something that costs $50,000. Not a car or a boat or anything sizable like that, but rather something that’s portable. A nice piece of jewelry, perhaps. What’s the first thing you do with it when you’re not using it? You lock it up, right?

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside did not lock it up, and it wasn’t a $50,000 piece of jewelry. Rather, he had a just-purchased Colt M16 assault rifle stolen from his unlocked Rolls-Royce in July.

Andy Slater of 640 AM in Miami has the scoop after reviewing the police report. On July 5, Whiteside purchased the rifle, ammunition, a rifle bag and a silencer at a Miami gun shop and then went for a workout at the University of Miami, leaving his Rolls unlocked. But the next day at home, he noticed that the weapon and the rifle bag were missing and called the police, thinking it had been stolen at the workout. But a review of security footage ruled that out, and then Whiteside remembered that he also had left his car unlocked at the gun store with the rifle inside. Going off that, police determined that the firearm had been stolen there after Whiteside went back inside the store for a moment.

On July 23, Slater reports, police recovered the rifle and the silencer in a stolen vehicle in North Miami.

“I have a license for the gun that was stolen from me over the summer,” Whiteside said Thursday in a team-issued statement, per the Miami Herald. “I should have secured it better and I’m glad it was recovered. It won’t happen again. It is now locked in a safe and I only use it at the gun range.”

Whiteside, the NBA’s leader in blocks per game this season (3.2), did not violate any Heat team rules, the Herald reports. The NBA’s collective-bargaining agreement only prohibits players from carrying firearms “at a facility or venue owned, operated, or being used by a Team, the NBA, or any League-related entity, and whenever a player is traveling on any NBA-related business.” The CBA also mandates that gun-possessing players provide their teams with proof of legal registration or licensing at the start of each season.

